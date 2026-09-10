36 Years Ago, A Future Academy Award Winner Premiered An Iconic Sitcom That Ran for 6 Seasons

The ’90s were basically the greatest decade for sitcoms. It seemed like every major network had several memorable shows in the genre that have withstood the test of time and are iconic. Saved by the Bell, Boy Meets World, Martin, Friends, Full House, and Family Matters are just a handful of the sitcoms that stand out among the best from the decade. Many of them featured actors who broke out there and then went on to become bigger stars in film, like Jennifer Aniston, Bryan Cranston, Martin Lawrence, Mila Kunis, and more. There was one show that premiered 36 years ago in the fall of 1990 that not only has gone down as the best series from that time in the eyes of many but also launched the career of one of the best actors to come from a sitcom. In fact, that actor went on to win an Oscar.

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The performer in question is Will Smith, who was famously the star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The sitcom ran for six seasons and remains a beloved hit with critics and longtime fans to this day, while also introducing us to the acting talents of Will Smith.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Was Will Smith’s Breakout

Premiering on September 10, 1990, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air immediately stood out for its style and how different it was. For starters, there weren’t a ton of sitcoms that centered on Black families at the time. It was also rare to see a TV show centering on a wealthy Black family, which was crucial to the show’s main premise. The story centered on Will moving to Bel-Air to live with his rich aunt and uncle to avoid the trouble that surrounded him back home in Philadelphia. The contrast of his lifestyle clashing with his upper-class relatives made for some highly entertaining TV.

That setup allowed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to deliver on both the dramatic and the comedic. At that point, Smith was only known for his hip-hop career, so this series allowed him to showcase his versatility. If he was making fun of his preppy cousin Carlton, we got to see how hilarious Will Smith could be. If he was bonding with his little cousin Ashley, we got to see the heartwarming side of his acting talents. If he had to get serious for a conversation with his uncle Phil, we saw him show off his dramatic chops.

The most famous instance of this came in Season 4’s “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse”. The installment sees Will’s deadbeat father return and promise to spend time with him, only to leave again and break Will’s heart. Smith’s performance as he emotionally breaks down was a clear testament to his skills and let the world know how great he could be as an actor. That’s a standout moment, but Smith was incredible for all six tremendous seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith’s Movie Career Took Off While The Show Was Still Running

The world was truly taking notice of Will Smith’s talents to the point where he started getting roles on the big screen. His early film parts in Made in America and Where the Day Takes You were solid, yet unspectacular. That changed in 1995 when Smith appeared alongside another Black sitcom star, Martin Lawrence, in Bad Boys. The film vaulted Smith into much larger fame and he has gone on to play his character, Mike Lowrey, in several sequels, including some in the 2020s.

Will Smith scored the biggest movie role of his career while The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was still airing. Although it hit theaters shortly after his TV show concluded, Independence Day was a massive role to secure. The film became a blockbuster hit that grossed over $800 million worldwide and Smith became a major action star. He might’ve been done with his successful sitcom, but he had Men in Black, Ali, and so many other movies on the horizon, becoming one of the top stars in Hollywood.

Will Smith Won An Oscar While Rebooting The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air may have ended in 1996, but the show’s legacy has remained timeless. In fact, the original cast came back together for a reunion on HBO Max in late 2020. It reignited interest in the show and made people remember how much they loved it. The timing was perfect because a reboot of the show was in development at the time. A fan film titled Bel-Air received praise, including from Smith himself, which led to the show getting greenlit.

Instead of trying to do what the sitcom did so well, Bel-Air is a dramatic retelling that stands as its own thing. It was relatively well-received and lasted four seasons, with Smith as a producer. While he was working on Bel-Air, Smith showed the world that he was still at his best as an actor. He starred as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena, in King Richard. His performance was so captivating that it earned Smith the first Academy Award of his career.

The fact that the history of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air kind of bookends the start of Will Smith’s acting career and his biggest achievement as an actor is pretty special. You can check out The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Hulu to relive the incredible sitcom.