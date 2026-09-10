Newest DCU Set Photos Are The Craziest Yet & Confirm the Snyderverse Is Truly Over

The DC franchise has had a very long and complex history that dates long before Zack Snyder began making DCEU movies, but perhaps because of the prominence of that era and the fact that James Gunn’s DCU is still just beginning to make its mark, debates remain heated regarding whether Snyder’s DCEU (or “the Snyderverse“) or Gunn’s DCU is better. There are fervent believers on both sides, although Gunn’s DCU, for now, seems to mostly be weathering the storm. Supergirl was a box office disappointment earlier this summer, it’s true, but Lanterns is doing quite well so far, and Superman (2025) was a smash hit last summer; Man of Tomorrow, out next year, also seems promising.

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However, one upcoming DCU project is certainly going to be testing these still very new waters and making it clear that Gunn’s approach to DC is much, much different than the Snyderverse, and that’s The People v. Gorilla Grodd. This mockumentary style series is currently being filmed, and although details about the story remain sparse for now, we have been getting sneak peeks at the set that have only made things all the more confusing. Among them were a recent a cappella performance of LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” and confirmation that there would be a practical gorilla suit used for the titular Grodd. Now, yet another set of set photos has emerged, and they are somehow even weirder and more surprising than hearing “party rock is in the house tonight” in a show about a DC villain.

Gorilla Grodd Rides a Scooter in a New Set Photo

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While DC Comics fans might be envisioning Gorilla Grodd as a terrifying beast-like creature ready to destroy his enemies, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is painting an incredibly different picture. Adding to the confusing tapestry of images we are getting from set are new photos showing Gorilla Grodd riding a scooter through what looks to be a college campus, donning a shirt that reads, “This Grodd needs a brew,” with two thumbs pointing at the wearer. He was also seen wearing yet another bewilderingly casual outfit, this one comprising torn jean shorts and a gold hat. There have been other photos circulating as well, including some that show Grodd in a banana button-up. Again, none of the images so far are pointing to a monstrous villain.

New look at Gorilla Grodd and Eduardo Franco cruising on scooters on the set of ‘THE PEOPLE V GORILLA GRODD’!



(📸 @poorvsitions) pic.twitter.com/6HK5pLVLhh — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 10, 2026

However, one should never really say never or take something at face value when it comes to a superhero movie or show. For one, this is confirmed to be a mockumentary, so it’s possible that these antics, from a cappella performances of 2011 songs to gorillas in jean shorts, are part of that tone and style and don’t necessarily mean that Grodd isn’t actually a villain. It wouldn’t be too bold a suggestion to say that these aspects of the show might also reflect the possibility that this Grodd isn’t a villain (or, at least, he’s not one yet), though.

Perhaps we will see a happy, apparently musically gifted and scooter-riding gorilla go from a nice college student to a raging villain, or perhaps these images are part of a deception put on by Grodd to get away with more nefarious deeds. For now, there’s really no way to tell, but one thing is clear: The People v. Gorilla Grodd makes it more apparent than ever that James Gunn’s DCU could not be further from the Snyderverse. Gone, at least based on these photos, are the darker themes and visuals. How that will go over with fans remains to be seen, although there’s no doubt Snyder’s fans won’t be pleased.