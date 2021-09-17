Lucifer Fans Respond to the Series Finale

Last week, Lucifer came to a close on Netflix after six seasons between the Fox network and the streamer. The series, which began on Fox and ran there for three years before being cancelled, then revived for another three at Netflix, developed a cult (no pun intended) following on network TV before broadening out its base to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Along the way, regardless of the audience size, fans have remained committed to the show and its characters, which has made the process of saying goodbye in the week since the final episode dropped painful for some.

The show’s writers opted not to make it any easier. In addition to being the final batch of episodes, the series finale itself is a tearjerker.

Spoilers ahead for the finale of Lucifer.

After six seasons of building up the relationship between Lucifer and Chloe, the series ended with Lucifer going back to Hell on a new mission of redemption, and Chloe remaining on Earth, keeping the two apart until the end of her life. It’s the kind of ending that makes perfect sense, but also hurts to watch.

“The difference between [Deckerstar] and another couple is that we had immortality to play with. So we knew they would be together forever, no matter what,” Modrovich told TV Guide

. “And we kind of like to reside in the bittersweet and gray areas. A resounding happy ending just felt wrong, but so did something tragic. So the ending was our sweet spot by having them sacrifice something, but to then ultimately end up with each other.”

And while Deckerstar fans had been hoping for a wedding – and the season did give fans a wedding, albeit one between Mazikeen and Eve – Henderson explained that Lucifer and Chloe’s partnership is one that goes beyond marriage.

“Lucifer and Chloe are partners, that’s what we’ve always said,” Henderson explained. “To me, their partnership almost transcends a wedding. They are partners for eternity and I think that’s what makes them unique and beautiful.”

Progress

The ending left me in shambles but I rewatched S1 & Chloe went from being a pariah at her job, who didn't have a single friend; to a beloved liutenant with a whole slew of close friends and not one but TWO daughters. Her life is better for having loved Lucifer. #LuciferFinale https://t.co/73ArTCX7jB — mikaela (@thesetornadoes) September 17, 2021

Asking the hard questions

how am I supposed to watch the #Brooklyn99 finale if i’m still digesting the #Lucifer finale pic.twitter.com/TWOVZ3LnBD — anisha🌈 (@anisha_0907) September 16, 2021

Some Dr. Linda love

WHY is no one talking about this scene. Linda is so badass and I love her so much ❤❤#LuciferSeason6 #LuciferNetflix #LuciferFinale pic.twitter.com/0LbHyib8sD — Pobody's Nerfect (@sengupta_angana) September 11, 2021

Red lights

Love how they made full circle here



last pic of the pilot – last pic of the show#LuciferNetflix #LuciferFinale #LuciferSpoilers #ThankYouLucifer 🙏❤️😈 pic.twitter.com/3oLLoukcKv — SamJo | LucifanForever😈 💜 (@sayasajo) September 11, 2021

Weeping

finally finished the final season of Lucifer. weeping like a baby.



boy, this was a fun few years ❤️#LuciferSeason6 #LuciferFinale pic.twitter.com/qsTiU2WQSl — keerthana (@keerthanaaaa_) September 13, 2021

That final scene…

when amenadiel takes chloe's hand & they both smile at each other knowing that she finally gets to be with lucifer again…and that ending scene, just wow,, I have watched it almost 20 times now♡#DeckerStar #soulmates#LuciferFinale #LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/esTfYVDCTb — peyton🤍 (@1bruins0625) September 11, 2021

We aren’t sure, either, TBH

What am I going to do with my life now #Lucifer is over forever ? 😭😭😭 #LuciferFinale pic.twitter.com/pdInwxjsvx — el (@ellodie_) September 11, 2021

A+ use of the meme