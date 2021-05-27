Madagascar: A Little Wild - Eric Stonestreet Guest Stars in New Season 3 Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Season 3 of Madagascar: A Little Wild officially debuted on Peacock and Hulu on Thursday, showcasing new adventures for the pint-sized versions of the beloved DreamWorks characters. The season features a number of new surprises and guest stars across its seven episodes — and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at one of them. An exclusive clip, which you can check out below, showcases Harley Horns, an actor who befriends Alex (Tucker Chandler) when both of them are working on a project together. Harley is voiced by none other than Eric Stonestreet, who is best known for his roles on Modern Family and both The Secret Life of Pets films.

In Season 3 of Madagascar: A Little Wild, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. Melman gets jealous when a new friend is getting more attention from Kate, Marty sets out to stage the best Animal Pride Parade the habitat has ever seen, and the foursome take a trip to Coney Island to ride the newest roller coaster. But even when their adventures cause a bit of chaos, these pals always always find the bright side of any situation.

The season also stars Mann and Wife's Amir O'Neill as Marty, Strive's Shaylin Betcon as Gloria, Big City Greens' Luke Lowe as Melman, Animal Kingdom's Jasmine Gatewood as Kate, and Kirstie's Eric Petersen as Ant'Ney. In addition to Stonestreet, Season 3 guest stars include High Fidelity's Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Sergeant Hoof and West Side Story's Ezra Menas as Odee, the franchise's first nonbinary character.

The series is executive produced by Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny), and co-executive produced by Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High).

From the moment that Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria set sail from New York City and landed on the infamous island deep in the Indian Ocean, fans have been transfixed by the unlikely friendship and globetrotting adventures of the beloved lion, zebra, giraffe, and hippo. Spanning four feature films that have made more than $2.2 billion at the worldwide box-office, cherished shorts, holiday specials and the Emmy Award-winning series All Hail King Julien, the Madagascar franchise has dominated over the past 15 years.

Season 3 of Madagascar: A Little Wild is now available to stream on both Peacock and Hulu.