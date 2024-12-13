Malcolm in the Middle Returns: Original Cast Members Announce New Disney+ Episodes

Malcom in the Middle is officially returning for a limited series revival, which will stream on Disney+. The official announcement came today after months of rumors about hit happening, complete with video messages from original series cast members Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Bryan Cranston (Hal), and Jane Kaczmarek (Lois)!

The first video reunites Malcolm and his parents via separate video messages cut together. Cranston and Kaczmarek each give their iconic parental yells of “Malcolm!” while Muniz takes that baton and runs with it, saying, “Yes, I hear you, I’m coming!”

In his solo video, Muniz tells fans that “I have been waiting for this moment for 18 years. Let’s find out where Malcolm and his family are now.”

In his video, Cranston hilariously says “It’s been 25 years since we premiered Malcolm in the Middle. I’m so excited I may have peed, just a little bit. Excuse me [walks off camera].”

Kaczmarek embraced her Lois persona, saying, “What a delight that I get to yell at that kid again!” She then gives the genuine answer that “We’re very very excited about coming back together and seeing what this family has been up to.”

Everything We Know About Malcolm in the Middle’s New Disney+ Episodes

20th Century Studios

Per the press release, Malcolm in the Middle will return for just four new episodes, but Disney states that a “premiere date will be announced at a later time.”

We know that at least Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek are returning – but no word yet on other major cast members like Christopher Masterson (eldest brother Francis), Justin Berfield (second eldest brother, Reese), or Erik Per Sullivan (youngest brother, Dewey). Berfield is now a major TV executive with the UK’s Virgin Enterprises, while Sullivan has retired from acting, and Masterson has been out of the limelight since before the pandemic.

Malcolm in the Middle’s New Storyline Revealed

As per Disney+, “The original Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm (Muniz) trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family. In these brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

That synopsis sets the stage for one major new casting announcement: the actress playing Malcolm’s daughter.

“‘Malcolm in the Middle’ is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Linwood Boomer created the original series and returns as writer and executive producer. Bryan Cranston, Tracy Katsky (KatCo), Gail Berman and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann will be executive producers. Ken Kwapis will direct all four episodes and executive produce. Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye are co-executive producers. This new limited series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, and New Regency.

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be,” said Karey Burke, president, 20th Television. “When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Malcolm in the Middle debuted on Fox in 2000, pioneering the single-camera format of sitcom storytelling. It lasted for 7 seasons and was both highly acclaimed and a pop-culture hit; the series won a Peabody Award, seven Emmys, a Grammy and received numerous Golden Globe nominations. It remains a pop-culture staple of the 2000s, with even Marvel’s WandaVision paying tribute to it in 2021, with an episode themed after the show.