Manifest Season 3 Trailer Released

Renewed in the summer of 2020 (a surprising turn in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic), the NBC series Manifest is returning and the network has debuted the first trailer for the new episodes. The third season will premiere Thursday, April 1st at 8 PM ET. Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers. In a previously released press release about the new episodes, NBC described the new season as follows:

"Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it's all connected." Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

“I think that the audience is going to feel satisfied in that this is a very eventful season,” showrunner Jeff Rake previously revealed to TV Line. “I know that at times in Season 1 or Season 2 was the show was accused, with love, of not moving the ball forward enough, that the burn was too slow. Well, my strong suspicion is that Season 3 will not be accused of that. There is a lot of forward momentum, a lot of card turns, and a lot of big surprises. It will be a very satisfying experience for people who are anxious for stuff to happen.”

When Manifest premieres its new season the series will arrive on a big night for NBC as it will serve as the lead-in for the highly anticipated Law & Order: SVU reunion/crossover. The event will see Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni share the screen as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler once again, marking the first time they've appeared together as their beloved characters in a decade. The reunion/crossover episode will begin in Law & Order: SVU starting at 9 and will carry over into Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 PM. The later of which will be the series premiere for Meloni's new series.