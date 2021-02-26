Law and Order Crossover Reveals First Trailer for Stabler's Return

✖

As previously confirmed by NBC, the crossover event that Law & Order: SVU fans have been waiting for is almost here and now there's video proof! The first trailer for the upcoming crossover where Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni will share the screen as Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler has been revealed, dialing the clock back to their origins and setting the stage for the event later this spring. The two-hour special will crossover both Law & Order: SVU with the new spinoff series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which focuses on Meloni's character while Hargitay continues to lead SVU. Airing Thursday, April 1, you can watch the trailer below!

Meloni previously appeared SVU for 12 years and has been absent from the series for almost a decade, while Hargitay continued to lead the series (even crossing over with other Dick Wolf productions like Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Trial by Jury along the way). The crossover event will serve as the launching point for the new Law & Order: Organized Crime which will be Meloni's new series in the long-running franchise. Joining him in the series are Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, and Ainsley Seiger.

A reunion ten years in the making. An #SVU and #OrganizedCrime crossover event, April 1 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/pIYyBIVgcj — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑: 𝐒𝐕𝐔 (@nbcsvu) February 26, 2021

“It's not just about the SVU season opener, it's how do we help launch the new series and how much crossover will there be between Elliot and Olivia as the season goes on,” SVU showrunner Warren Leight previously said during an episode of The Law & Order: SVU Podcast. Organized Crime was previously picked up for a thirteen episode first season, so there's plent of other opportunities for the pair to meet up along the way.

The new series is officially described as follows: "Christopher Meloni, reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. The cast features Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor."

Following the first episode's premiere on April 1st, Law & Order: Organized Crime will air Thursdays at 10 PM ET on NBC.

Will you be tuning in for the big crossover event and Meloni's new series? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!