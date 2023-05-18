Manifest Season 4: Netflix Debuts "Final Episodes" Trailer

Manifest is preparing for its final landing. The series debuted its "final episodes" trailer today ahead of its June 2nd drop, featuring Josh Dallas's Ben Stone declaring to his fellow Fight 828 passengers that they are "finally at the end" of their collective life-changing journey. The passengers' Death Date looms closer as Melissa Roxburgh's Mick Stone and Ty Doran's Cal Stone act frustrated at the circumstances they have been thrust into. Holly Taylor's Angelina Meyer, an über-religious Flight 828 passenger who believes everything surrounding the plane incident is related to a higher power, declares that she has been chosen by God to "guide the worthy through the final judgement." She is still sporting the Omega Sapphire within her palm, as a part of that crystal was latched into her skin at the end of Manifest Season 4 Part 1.

Chaos ensues in the back half of the Manifest trailer, as multiple returning characters are seen in dire situations as Ben forewarns his fellow Fight 828 passengers that "tomorrow might be all we've got."

You can watch the full Manifest "final episodes" trailer below...

Did Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Live Up to the Hype?

The first half of Manifest Season 4 arrived this past fall, dropping ten episodes from its final installment. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley awarded the beginning of the end 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising Manifest for embracing its wild side.

"Manifest is very much a what you see is what you get type of show, in that the trailer footage is a clear indication that audiences should significantly suspend their disbelief going in, and Season 4 especially exemplifies that," Crowley wrote. "Since its inception in 2018, the show's premise itself has drawn it comparisons to Lost. Just as Lost leaned into the fantastical in its later seasons, Manifest follows suit. The crux of this show is about a mystery that is set in a familiar world but is not at all rooted in reality. If that concept can be embraced for what it is, Manifest is a puzzle that fans will enjoy piecing together. The jury is still out on how the complete final season will shape out, but Part 1 tees up what appears to be a worthy conclusion to this modern cult classic."

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 descends onto Netflix on June 2nd.