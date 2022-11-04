Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained

Netflix has answered the Calling. The first half of Manifest Season 4 dropped on the red and black streaming service on Friday, bringing fans back to New York City in the aftermath of Flight 828's disappearance and subsequent return. After being MIA for five and a half years, the aircraft's 191 passengers have been back in the present world for a couple of years now, but that hasn't stopped the supernatural from following them like a shadow. As established in Season 3, one of those looming threats comes in the form of the Death Date of June 2nd, 2024, the day that all living Flight 828 passengers are prophesied to die on. Where the series last left off, Angelina had killed Grace and kidnapped baby Eden, Eureka obtained the full aircraft and missing pilot for all of five seconds, and cryptic lava-filled cracks surfaced sporadically.

Warning – The rest of this article contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4.

Manifest Season 4 picks up two years after the Season 3 finale. Ben is a mess, grieving the loss of his wife and the disappearance of his youngest child, even sporting the signature bushy stress beard. While those around him insist that he lets it go, Ben refuses, eventually tracking down Angelina's whereabouts. This culminates in a confrontation at Adrian's boarding house, which leads to Angelina detonating explosives that destroy her place of refuge. Eden makes it out alive and is reunited with Ben.

Unfortunately for the Stones, so does Angelina. The subsequent episodes feature a mysterious serial killer that begins targeting Flight 828 passengers, which leads authorities to believe that it's Angelina, as these targeted passengers are also people that helped hide her and Eden for the past two years. The killer turns out to be not Angelina but rather her über-religious parents, who previously locked Angelina in the basement due to suspecting her Callings being a signal of demonic possession. This killing spree is done to "rid the sinners" from Angelina's life, as her parents feel these passengers failed to truly help their daughter.

Even with Angelina innocent in this scenario, she stays in her psycho era. The mystical and elusive Omega Sapphire is found by Eagan and company, but Angelina bombards Eagan and steals the gem before he can really use it. As evident by the driftwood from Noah's Ark in Season 3, an artifact from ancient history in the wrong hands can cause irreversible damage, which is exactly what Angelina does.

Angelina uses the Omega Sapphire to create false Callings. She sends a visage of Grace to Ben, luring him to bring Eden to Grace's grave. There, Angelina holds Ben at gunpoint, but offers Eden the choice of who she wants to go with, which ultimately ends up being Ben.

Failure there just means pivoting to new terror for Angelina, as she goes to her old school, opens volcanic cracks in the floor, and holds roughly a dozen people hostage. Here, Angelina proclaims herself to be an archangel, and is brought into a Calling with Cal, who is on his deathbed with cancer.

Angelina again uses Grace as a way to tempt Cal into giving up, but Cal pushes through. Cal's persistence results in the Omega Sapphire exploding in Angelina's hands, but it also uses the last amount of strength that he has left.

Overhearing Olive and TJ discussing that Cal is the key to save all the passengers and humanity as a whole from the Death Date, Zeke decides to absorb Cal's pain. This heals Cal, but kills Zeke. Back at the school, Angelina makes it out alive with a fragment of the Omega Sapphire burned into her palm.

What's Next For Manifest?

While there are dozens of variables at play, the crux of Manifest's final storyline can be boiled down to this: Angelina has the power to destroy the world, and Cal is the only one who can stop her.

As established in Season 3, Death Dates can be avoided if everyone involved in the fatal incident answers their Callings together. Zeke previously avoided his Death Date by answering a Calling, which worked because he was the only one that nearly died in his initial death. Jace, Kory, and Pete all drowned together, which meant when their Callings arrived, they had to answer together. Kory and Pete did, but Jace resisted, resulting in all three dying.

Ben already had the Herculean task of getting over 150 remaining Flight 828 passengers on the same page in order to save them all. Season 4 made it even more crucial by revealing that Flight 828's Death Date of June 2nd, 2024 is not just for the passengers, but for all of humanity. To make matters even more difficult, Angelina is out there with the power to create false Callings, meaning she can disrupt the uniformity at will. Even if she did not have that ability, Angelina was a passenger on Flight 828, which means she herself needs to answer the Calling when it comes in June 2024 or else humanity will perish.

On top of that, the Stone family might be divided. One of the final frames of Season 4 Part 1 is Ben and Olive hugging the freshly-healed Cal while Mick holds her husband's dying body in her hands. Zeke explained to Mick in great detail that it was his choice to save Cal, but there's no telling if Mick will blame others for the loss of her husband.

Oh, and a reborn volcanic Mount Aratat seems to be erupting from with the earth's crust. If there's a long lost Stone family member named Infinity, now would be a great time to show face.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.