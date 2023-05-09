Manifest Creator Teases Massive Series Finale Episode

In less than a month, the final batch of new episodes of Manifest will be released on Netflix. The streaming service saved the mystery series after it was cancelled by NBC three seasons into its run. Netflix opted to give the show one final, giant-sized season, consisting of 20 episodes. The first half of that final season has already debuted on Netflix, with the last 10 episodes slated to be released on June 2nd. Fans have been preparing for the series finale with all sorts of theories, but creator Jeff Rake is teasing a final episode that is beyond even the biggest imaginations.

While talking to EW about the last stretch of Manifest episodes, Rake revealed that the finale is massive in scope, going as far as to say that it's even more ambitious than the recent "midseason" finale episode.

"The finale that's coming up, [episode] 4x20, that's hands down the most ambitious episode we have ever shot," Rake said. "I don't want to oversell, but I think you'll agree when you see it that that even surpasses what you saw in 4x10 — and you'll probably say 'by a long shot.'"

Rake went on to address the central themes of these final 10 Manifest episodes. While the 20 Netflix episodes are technically part of one season, the two batches have distinct voices in terms of the stories they are telling. These new episodes almost operate as a separate Season 5.

"While Part 1 [of Season 4] was very much focused on the Stone family trying to heal, trying to put their family literally back together, the final 10 figuratively and literally focuses more on the collective of the passengers," the creator explained. "Ultimately, Michaela and Ben's role within this mythology was to lead the flock, to figure out why they're back, what their mission is. The series is going to end as it began. That is to say with Ben and Michaela leading the passengers, hopefully, to their survival."

Are you looking forward to what Manifest has in store for its series finale? Let us know in the comments!

Manifest's final episodes arrive on Netflix on June 2nd.