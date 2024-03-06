Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet Has Disappointing Season 2 Update

It's been three years since Mare of Easttown debuted on HBO, with the Kate Winslet-starring series regarded as one of the best shows that year, but for fans hoping that the series will get a second round, Winslet has disappointing news. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Winslet said that there hasn't been much of change in things since 2021 — meaning that there doesn't appear to be any active discussion of a possible Season 2 of Mare of Easttown.

"At the moment, hand on heart, I have not had an active conversation with anyone at HBO about a possible season 2 for quite a while," Winslet said. "That doesn't necessarily mean anything. But it does definitely mean I'm not lying. Like, it hasn't come up."

What is Mare of Easttown About?

Created and written by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel," Mare of Easttown follows Mare (Winslet), a police detective dealing with personal tragedy also trying to solve the murder of a local girl. The series was a big hit for HBO and garnered a good bit of critical acclaim and was even nominated for 16 Emmys. The series was presented as a limited series, though its popularity soon sparked calls for a second season. Back in December, Julianne Nicholson, who also starred in the series, said that she wasn't waiting on a second season, but she'd be interested.

"It's not impossible," she said. "You never know. I'm definitely not waiting for it. I'm not losing sleep over it. But if that was happening and I was invited to join, yeah, definitely."

Winslet herself has previously addressed the potential of a second season.

"The end of shooting we were like, 'Holy hell, we can never ever do that again, so if HBO brings up the idea of a Season 2, we've just all gotta say no, 'absolutely not, there's just absolutely no way we could ever possibly do it,'" Winslet said previously. "There was talk of, 'Well, could there be [a second season]?' when the show was getting such great responses. And, creatively, Brad [Ingelsby] has shared some very cool ideas. we'll see what happens," she continued. "But I also have to figure out, can I do it? Could I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again. It was a ride, that's for sure."

