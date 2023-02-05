Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Wants Kate Winslet to Join the MCU (Exclusive)

Mabel Cadena made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing Namora in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and while the actor doesn't know if or when she'll be returning to the MCU, she does have some ideas of who she'd like to see her character face off with on screen — and even has an idea for an actor she'd like to see join the MCU as well. Speaking with ComicBook.com in support of the Black Panther sequel's release on Digital and Blu-ray, Cadena said that while she'd like to see Namora fight with Danai Gurira's Okoye at some point, she'd also like to see Kate Winslet join the MCU for a very specific reason.

"Maybe with Danai the next time," Cadena said when asked if there was anyone she might like to fight or team up with in the MCU. "I really want to fight [Danai] but I don't know. Natalie Portman, maybe, but I don't know what's the future. Well, maybe the MCU needs to give the opportunity to Kate Winslet because maybe we can break the record underwater together next time."

For those who may not be aware, Winslet recently starred in Avatar: The Way of Water and, as a part of that film, learned to hold her breath for more than seven minutes underwater, something that required special training to do.

"I absolutely loved, loved, loved learning how to breath hold. Maybe that's why I got so good at it, just because I wanted to do it all the time," Winslet shared with Empire Magazine. "We think we are only capable of trying new things when we are young, in our twenties, when we feel a heck of a lot more invincible than we do as we get older. So, I was so proud of myself! I did something challenging and new."

She continued, "But putting the skills together and performing with Sig at the bottom of a 15-foot tank for four minutes at a stretch was a highlight of my career. That woman is such an inspiration! Not only is she effortlessly and naturally beautiful, but her work is always so compelling. And she is such a kind special and lady. So, being able to hold hands together, acting whilst holding our breath, and doing something that very few people in the world get to do, and on a film that is so heavily anticipated -- was absolutely a highlight of my life."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Digital and Blu-Ray Release Details

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now streaming on Disney+ and is also available on Digital. It will release on physical home medial on February 7th with two Best Buy-exclusive SteelBook designs featuring Wakandan and Talokan themes, and a Walmart-exclusive 4K Ultra HD edition with custom artwork and a limited-edition Black Panther enamel pin.

The bonus content includes two featurettes and four deleted scenes. Full details, as provided in a press release, are below:

Gag Reel

1 Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Audio Commentary

1 Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Featurettes

1 Envisioning Two Worlds – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

2 Passing the Mantle – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri's journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Deleted Scenes

1 Outside The Scope – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision.

2 The Upstairs Toilet – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information.

3 Daughter of the Border – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice.

4 Anytime, Anywhere – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the mighty Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of the death of their beloved King T'Challa. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) if they are to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda."