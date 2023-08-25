Margot Robbie Almost Starred in American Horror Story

Margot Robbie's filmography has included some major franchises and characters, including Harley Quinn and Barbie. As a new interview reveals, she very nearly made an appearance on the hit FX anthology series American Horror Story. During a recent appearance on Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, casting director Eric Dawson revealed that Robbie briefly auditioned for a role in American Horror Story's second season, American Horror Story: Asylum. According to Dawson, the audition occurred just before Robbie had a scene-stealing role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street. It is unclear at this point which character she was in contention for.

"Margot has a lot of 'it' factors. That's the tough thing for casting directors who aren't in the room [anymore] with actors," Dawson revealed. "Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out. She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room. Even though she didn't get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her? ...Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring. But that's really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising."

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

This revelation comes amid conversation about a possible Barbie sequel, which Mattel has expressed a desire to bring to fruition. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Robbie, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, and co-star Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to. Warner Bros. Pictures reportedly "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is The New Season of American Horror Story About?

Titled American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of American Horror Story will premiere next month. The season is inspired by Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition, in which a woman named Anna becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says. The season will star Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, and Zachary Quinto. Halley Feiffer is set to serve as the season's showrunner.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about the book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

