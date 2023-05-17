Agatha Coven of Chaos Star Aubrey Plaza Teases New Marvel Project

Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Aubrey Plaza is teasing a new Marvel project on Instagram. On her stories, you can see a directors chair or sign that reads "Marvel Studios: The Darkhold Diaries." Now, both WandaVision fans and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness devotees would raise their eyebrows at that. After all, Wanda Maximoff got a hold of the cursed book at the end of WandaVision. Then, in Doctor Strange's latest adventure, the Darkhold caused a lot of the problems for the Scarlet Witch and Sorcerer Supreme (Wong) as the book had to die in all realities to save America Chavez and the entire Multiverse really.

What could Plaza be doing in this show/special presentation? One thing about the magical corner of the MCU, it hasn't been explored in the same detail as the cosmic elements or street level hero problems. So, it seems as though the witching hour is just beginning for the MCU and there might be another show waiting in the wings. Plaza is rumored to be a magic user like Elizabeth Olsen's fan-favorite and Kathryn Hahn's evil witch. Could things escalate in Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Is there something going on with Wanda's boys now that they might come back to the MCU's Earth? There are too many questions to answer. (And we didn't even touch on the one figure who was rumored to be in WandaVision at every turn…)

What's Coming With Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

It's hard to predict what's on-tap for Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Marvel Studios is guarding plot details and a lot of the character names with exacting secrecy. One thing that is certain is that Kathryn Hahn's beloved character will be front and center for all the magical mischief. On the Drew Barrymore Show this year, the actress teased how stacked this cast was. Agatha: Coven of Chaos boasts a roster of basically every funny person in Hollywood. Names like Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Eric Andre, and possibly Sacha Baron Cohen are sure to get the people going. Westview's big return to Disney+ is gaining some hype in short order.

"I love her so much. I love a witch. I feel like this is exactly the part I should be playing at this stage in my life," the actress explained to the host, "and I gotta tell you, we've got the hottest coven on the planet in this show. I'm very excited for you all to see this coven."

