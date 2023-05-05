Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen Remembers the One Time Her and Paul Bettany Fought

Elizabeth Olsen recently sat down with Vanity Fair and reflected on some of her past roles in honor of her current HBO show, Love and Death. The limited series sees her playing Candy Montgomery alongside big names such as Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Paul Dano, and Lily Rabe. During the interview, Olsen watched some scenes from WandaVision and talked about some of the "crazy sh*t" she had to say in the series. During the chat, she also talked about the one and only fight she got into with her longtime Marvel co-star, Paul Bettany (Vision).

"I have to say that while he is purple, while he has dots on his face, and while his last layer of makeup is glitter, and then when he kisses me it's on my mouth. I mean it's just, the whole thing is a mess. When we were doing press for the show, we talked about 'snot gate' because this was the only time Paul and I actually had a genuine argument, ever, in our six years of working with each other."

She continued, "And it was because I said that he snotted on me and I asked him, I asked his makeup artist to get him a tissue and she said it was my snot and he was actually mad at me," Olsen said with a laugh. "So bizarre. And it was our first fight and it was 'cause of the scene, 'cause I said he snotted on me and he thought it was mine. And I don't know how, you can't really snot on yourself in that way but whatever."

Which New Marvel Star Does Elizabeth Olsen Want To Work With?

Olsen recently took part in Buzzfeed's beloved "puppy interviews" and was asked which Marvel character she wants to see Wanda interact with in the future. For now, it's unclear when or if Olsen is returning to the MCU, but the actor has recently teased, "I think I'll be back." When talking to Buzzfeed, Olsen revealed she'd like to see Wanda meet Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, the character played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel and the upcoming movie, The Marvels.

"I guess the new girl I really think is funny, Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she's very cute and endearing and enjoyable, and so I would say her," Olsen shared when asked which Marvel character she'd like to interact with.

Vellani is a well-known Marvel mega fan, so she would probably love the chance to share the screen with Olsen. However, the young actor had her own answer to the team-up question during a Reddit AMA last year. "I would love to see a Kamala/Wolverine dynamic in the MCU," Vellani wrote. "Also there is a really cool story where Kamala fights the Shocker and Bruno ends up seeing all of her possible futures and that makes me really emotional every time I read it."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+ and Love and Death is on Max.