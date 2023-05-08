Elizabeth Olsen Named Best Villain for Scarlet Witch Role at MTV TV & Movie Awards

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards crowned Elizabeth Olsen the Best Villain for her role as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen has had one of the more interesting character arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her debut alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, respectively, in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron set her on the path to WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series to stream on Disney+, as well as her villainous turn in Doctor Strange 2. For Olsen to win Best Villain of the Year over the likes of Harry Styles (Don't Worry Darling), Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Jenna Davis and Amie Donald (M3GAN), and the Cocaine Bear's CGI bear.

"Elizabeth Olsen wins Best Villain at the #MTVAwards," a tweet from MTV News reads. It also includes an image from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, where she's performing a spell to send her consciousness through the multiverse to inhabit the other Wanda Maximoff on Earth-838 who still had her children from WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Meet Ms. Marvel

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after Phase Four introduced fans to many new and exciting characters. There are a lot of great newcomers in the franchise, but there's one Elizabeth Olsen wants to see team up with Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Olsen took part in Buzzfeed's beloved "puppy interviews" this week, and was asked which Marvel character she wants to see Wanda interact with in the future. For now, it's unclear when or if Olsen is returning to the MCU, but the actor has recently teased, "I think I'll be back." When talking to Buzzfeed, Olsen revealed she'd like to see Wanda meet Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, the character played by Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel and the upcoming movie, The Marvels.

"I guess the new girl I really think is funny, Ms. Marvel. Yeah, I think she's very cute and endearing and enjoyable, and so I would say her," Olsen shared when asked which Marvel character she'd like to interact with.

As a notorious Marvel fan, Vellani would probably love the chance to share the screen with Olsen. However, the young actor had her own answer to the team-up question during a Reddit AMA last year. "I would love to see a Kamala/Wolverine dynamic in the MCU," Vellani wrote. "Also there is a really cool story where Kamala fights the Shocker and Bruno ends up seeing all of her possible futures and that makes me really emotional every time I read it."