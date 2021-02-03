Don Cheadle Reveals When Armor Wars Starts Filming

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is attempting a grand new experiment wherein they take some of their favorite characters from the movies and give them their own television series on the successful streaming service, Disney+, and with Wandavision currently causing some serious groundswell, Don Cheadle went on record as to when his series, Armor Wars, will begin filming. Following War Machine post-Avengers: Endgame, Don Cheadle will portray James "Rhodey" Rhodes dealing with Tony Stark's technology finding its way into the wrong hands as a result of his death against the Mad Titan Thanos!

The storyline of Armor Wars first debuted in Iron Man comics in 1987, focusing on Tony Stark making a mad dash to attempt to put the "genie back in the bottle" with his enemies finding ways to take his technology and use it for their own nefarious purposes. Though Rhodes wasn't front and center in the arc, he gave Tony some needed back up in this mission that had Iron Man fighting villains and fellow heroes alike to try to control Stark Tech that was becoming that much more easy to acquire. With Tony dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the story will clearly be much different from the comic run that spawned it!

Don Cheadle recently had an interview with ET Online, revealing when Armor Wars will begin filming, as well as expressing his excitement into getting his own television series on Disney+:

"It's going to be dope. We're really going to have a chance to explore a lot of stuff about [James] Rhodes. I mean, you look at what we've done so far, there's a lot left to be explored. So I think there's a lot of real estate that we're going to dig into. "It's going to be just fully wide open. We're going to start filming in a couple months and we'll see."

Armor Wars will be joining the likes of Wandavision, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight, to name a few, proving that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is looking to make up for lost time since the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last movie to arrive from the MCU!

Are you hyped for the arrival of Armor Wars? What Iron Man villains do you think will make an appearance in this Don Cheadle led series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MCU!

