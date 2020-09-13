Marvel Challenges Doctor Strange Fans to Create Eye of Agamotto At Home
This week brought another Marvel At Home challenge for fans of Doctor Strange. The company tasked its followers with making a version of the Sorcerer Supreme’s Eye of Agamotto. Now, as with other challenges for the fans at home, you can use any objects to achieve the desired effect and this week. With all the time-based shenanigans going on in Avengers: Endgame, it should not be a surprise that we will be seeing more of the Time Stone going forward. In fact, the multiverse seems to be playing a giant role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. A lot of the particulars surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still up in the air, but Production Weekly found a synopsis for the film and it made the rounds earlier this year.
Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt talked a little bit about what could be awaiting the good doctor after Avengers Endgame.
The Astral Plane welcomes you ✨
These fans unleashed their mystical powers for this week's #MarvelMission: Doctor Strange's Eye of Agamotto!
Alex Jerome
Melvin Evans
S. Joshiha Shalmi
Rhea Kambli
More favorites right here: https://t.co/E4d5swpmsp pic.twitter.com/sbSx1RuBSj— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 10, 2020
He began, “A new synopsis for the Doctor Strange sequel suggests we'll see the return of the Eye of Agamotto due to the inclusion of the Time Stone, even though the current timeline MacGuffin was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone," the synopsis reads. "But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil."
“It's unclear how the Time Stone returns to the present timeline, a plot point that very well could be hidden until the movie is released. As per the Ancient One's explanation in Endgame, should Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) go to a previous timeline and take the Time Stone back to his timeline, he'd open that previous timeline up to a whole world of hurt,” Barnhardt continued. “Her explanation didn't go any further than that, but it's totally within the realm of possibility that's what launches the multiverse in the upcoming blockbuster.”
Which one of the submissions below is your favorite?
Just a ton of detail
Clay working great
Minimal works here
Why is everyone so talented?
Literally amazing
Dr. Strange’s eye of agamotto. As a huge Marvel fan, I have been wanting to take part of the #marvelmission this summer and have finally gotten around to it!!! The eye is made entirely using yarn and crocheting techniques. I’m pretty happy with how this turned out and think it looks even better in person than on camera because of some of the 3-D elements. In fact, I think it is fit for the Sorcerer Supreme himself. #crochet #crochetmarvel #eyeofagamotto #eyeofagamottoreplica #marvelmission
Just wow.
Remembered to make this months #marvelmission this time it's Dr. Strange's Eye of Agamotto. This was quick and fun. Even got to recycle some trash ito making it. I think I'll make the movie version later. . . . . . . . . . . . . @marvel #diy #marvel #marvelathome #marvelart #marvelavengers #marvelcomics #infinitygems #infinitystones #drstrange #eyeofagomotto #eyeofagamotto #prop #propmaking #timestone #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #reduce #reuse #recycle
Look at the middle on this one
Look at the necklace as well
"You'll wear the Eye of Agamotto once you've mastered its powers. Until then, best not to walk the streets wearing an Infinity stone." #marvelmission #marvelathome Made using m-seal (terracotta), a string, green stone and paints!! 😁 . .. ... .... #eyeofagamotto #agamotto #drstrange #masterofmysticarts #marvel #timestone #infinitystones #avengers #theancientone #cosplay #necklace #black #blue #red #gold #greenstone #powers #mystic #arts #cool #mcu #mcufan