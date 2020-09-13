Marvel Challenges Doctor Strange Fans to Create Eye of Agamotto At Home

This week brought another Marvel At Home challenge for fans of Doctor Strange. The company tasked its followers with making a version of the Sorcerer Supreme’s Eye of Agamotto. Now, as with other challenges for the fans at home, you can use any objects to achieve the desired effect and this week. With all the time-based shenanigans going on in Avengers: Endgame, it should not be a surprise that we will be seeing more of the Time Stone going forward. In fact, the multiverse seems to be playing a giant role in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. A lot of the particulars surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are still up in the air, but Production Weekly found a synopsis for the film and it made the rounds earlier this year.

Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt talked a little bit about what could be awaiting the good doctor after Avengers Endgame.

He began, “A new synopsis for the Doctor Strange sequel suggests we'll see the return of the Eye of Agamotto due to the inclusion of the Time Stone, even though the current timeline MacGuffin was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone," the synopsis reads. "But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil."

“It's unclear how the Time Stone returns to the present timeline, a plot point that very well could be hidden until the movie is released. As per the Ancient One's explanation in Endgame, should Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) go to a previous timeline and take the Time Stone back to his timeline, he'd open that previous timeline up to a whole world of hurt,” Barnhardt continued. “Her explanation didn't go any further than that, but it's totally within the realm of possibility that's what launches the multiverse in the upcoming blockbuster.”

