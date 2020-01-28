Doctor Strange Fan Goes Viral After 3D Printing Screen-Accurate Eye of Agamotto

With the advancement of 3D-printing tech, you can build replicas of most screen props your heart desires. In the case of Redditor u/granpappy, a 3D printer and little elbow grease resulted in one of the most screen-accurate props of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’ve seen yet. The Doctor Strange fan posted a step-by-step process of the creation of their version of the Eye of Agamotto, including a glowing green Time Stone with a functioning “eye” that opens and closes to expose what lies beneath.

The step-by-step gallery shows the process from printing to completion, including steps involved priming (in an attempt to remove the printer’s layer lines) to the weathering of the metallic look using black paint. The prop-maker also details the process of weathering the leather strap that allows you to hang the piece around your neck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check everything out in the gallery below.

A new synopsis for the Doctor Strange sequel suggests we’ll see the return of the Eye of Agamotto due to the inclusion of the Time Stone, even though the current timeline MacGuffin was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone,” the synopsis reads. “But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

That same synopsis, which popped up in an issue of Production Weekly, failed to confirm the return of Doctor Strange stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams. Recent reports suggest despite the recent departure of Scott Derrickson as director, the movie is still on track to begin production this spring to meet its release date next May.

It’s unclear how the Time Stone returns to the present timeline, a plot point that very well could be hidden until the movie is released. As per the Ancient One’s explanation in Endgame, should Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) go to a previous timeline and take the Time Stone back to his timeline, he’d open that previous timeline up to a whole world of hurt. Her explanation didn’t go any further than that, but it’s totally within the realm of possibility that’s what launches the multiverse in the upcoming blockbuster.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is due to hit theaters May 7, 2021.

What surprises do you think are in store for the Doctor Strange sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!