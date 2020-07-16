Marvel Challenges Fans to Create Black Widow Bites At Home

Marvel Challenges Fans to Create Black Widow’s Bites At Home. All summer long, the company has been tasking all the people following them on social media with superhero-themed challenges. One week it’s Arc Reactors, and another it’s Thor’s hammer. But, this week, attention turns to Nat’s weapon of choice, the Bites. Unfortunately, some fans might have never really gotten the full sight of this weapon as it gets used rather sparingly in the MCU. But, in the comics, the Bites come into play pretty often. At any rate, the fans brought their A-game when it came to the Avenger’s signature projectile. During the coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that all the cosplay wizards out there have been sharpening their skills in quarantine.

From Agent to Avenger. Here's your look at our #MarvelMission: Black Widow's Bites favorites: Kirsty Poole

Arpan Pramanik

Angelo Inga Vega

Richard Skelham

Marvel had some tips for anyone looking to make some Black Widow Bites of their own at home:

* Grab as many long, circular pieces as you can — things like foam darts work GREAT. (However, if you don’t have any foam darts lying around, something as simple as crayons or even popsicle sticks will work!)

* Paint all the darts solid black, but feel free to use any glittery or metallic paint you might have.

* Once dry, thread a needle through the top of the darts with elastic string to keep them all tightly together. How many darts you sew will depend on how big your wrist is! But 10 might be a good starting number.

* To secure the bottom side of the darts to your wrist, sew through the bottom side of the darts, too.

* Repeat all the steps a second time, for the Bite on the opposite wrist.

* Use responsibly!

