Marvel Challenges Fans to Create Black Widow Bites At Home

Marvel Challenges Fans to Create Black Widow’s Bites At Home. All summer long, the company has been tasking all the people following them on social media with superhero-themed challenges. One week it’s Arc Reactors, and another it’s Thor’s hammer. But, this week, attention turns to Nat’s weapon of choice, the Bites. Unfortunately, some fans might have never really gotten the full sight of this weapon as it gets used rather sparingly in the MCU. But, in the comics, the Bites come into play pretty often. At any rate, the fans brought their A-game when it came to the Avenger’s signature projectile. During the coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that all the cosplay wizards out there have been sharpening their skills in quarantine.
From Agent to Avenger.
Here's your look at our #MarvelMission: Black Widow's Bites favorites:
Marvel had some tips for anyone looking to make some Black Widow Bites of their own at home:
* Grab as many long, circular pieces as you can — things like foam darts work GREAT. (However, if you don’t have any foam darts lying around, something as simple as crayons or even popsicle sticks will work!)
* Paint all the darts solid black, but feel free to use any glittery or metallic paint you might have.
* Once dry, thread a needle through the top of the darts with elastic string to keep them all tightly together. How many darts you sew will depend on how big your wrist is! But 10 might be a good starting number.
* To secure the bottom side of the darts to your wrist, sew through the bottom side of the darts, too.
* Repeat all the steps a second time, for the Bite on the opposite wrist.
* Use responsibly!
Are you hoping for some more use out of these in Black Widow? Which ones are your favorite? Let us know in the comments! Check out the best responses below:
Above and beyond
Nearly forgot to post the last one to complete the row... I hope you guys like my attempt at Black Widow, be sure to check the other photos out.
Comic look
Origami Black Widow Bites , Designed by me
it works well
Using foam paper, paint and cloth.
Wow, this is creative
Still bored in quarantine so I decided to make Black Widow's bites with acrylic paint, duct tape, and a few S.H.I.E.L.D weapon designs...
Real lights
#marvelmission #marvel #blackwidowmovie #avengers #scarlettjohansson #whateverittakes #shield #marvelathome
Keep it simple
So many crayons!
We all wanna be a bad ass super hero right?! We've joined in with #marvelathome and this week's #marvelmission is to make Black Widow's Bites for the upcoming film using only things you have at home. Check out the video to see how we did it.
Also very dope to see
Took up this weeks #marvelmission and made Black Widow's bites. I used some cardboard, craft foam, acrylic paints, elastic cord and some moldable plastic that I found around the house to make them. These bites are based off of Nats from Captain America: Civil War and have a faux charge(glow).
Minimalist
This weeks #marvelmission was the best yet: recreate Black Widow's Widows Bites!!! I have made so many versions of her bites over the years using everything from foam to paper to wooden dowels. I decided to remake my first ever pair using the same materials I used the first time. These gold bites are made of foam toy gun bullets, craft foam, velcro, and gold paint. And I pulled out my first ever Black Widow belt to top it all off!!! As much as I like her classic gold bites I really love her sleek ones from the movies so I also included a picture of my Civil War/ Infinity War bites because a. I love them and b. they're also made of household safe materials!
Excellent
