Marvel Challenges Thor Fans to Create Mighty Hammers at Home

Marvel challenged some loyal Thor fans to create their own mighty hammers at home. The company showed off some of the impressive work on social media. A lot of the weapons look downright amazing when you consider that they were “forged” with whatever was on hand this week. People were down to use tin foil, paint, duct tape, cardboard, and scrap metal to make their own version of Mjolnir. The basic elements were a box of some sort, a rod from anything stable, symbols drawn or etched on, and a strap near the bottom. It goes without saying that the best submissions went a bit above and beyond in their application to really knock Marvel’s socks off.

The account wrote, “They are all worthy! Let's hear it for this week's crafty #MarvelMission: Mjolnir picks, including Dakshesh Jangid, Zoe Johansson, Ashley Beeman, Lauren D'Ambra. See more of our favorites: https://bit.ly/2zEbTHC #MarvelAtHome”

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked about why Captain America was worthy to lift the legendary weapon on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan at that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Joe explained. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ a** for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”

“We have to confess we have snuck into more than one theater over the past week and have taken great pleasure in witnessing the audience reaction to that moment,” Anthony added. “In our heads, he was able to wield it….He didn’t know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up, but Cap’s sense of character and his sort of humility and sort of out of deference to Thor’s ego, Cap in that moment realizing he can move the hammer, decides not to.”

