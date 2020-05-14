Marvel Challenges Thor Fans to Create Mighty Hammers at Home
Marvel challenged some loyal Thor fans to create their own mighty hammers at home. The company showed off some of the impressive work on social media. A lot of the weapons look downright amazing when you consider that they were “forged” with whatever was on hand this week. People were down to use tin foil, paint, duct tape, cardboard, and scrap metal to make their own version of Mjolnir. The basic elements were a box of some sort, a rod from anything stable, symbols drawn or etched on, and a strap near the bottom. It goes without saying that the best submissions went a bit above and beyond in their application to really knock Marvel’s socks off.
The account wrote, “They are all worthy! Let's hear it for this week's crafty #MarvelMission: Mjolnir picks, including Dakshesh Jangid, Zoe Johansson, Ashley Beeman, Lauren D'Ambra. See more of our favorites: https://bit.ly/2zEbTHC #MarvelAtHome”
Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked about why Captain America was worthy to lift the legendary weapon on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
“I think everyone who’s a Marvel fan at that moment where Cap tested the hammer, felt deep down in their heart that he was worthy and that he could potentially lift that and boy wouldn’t it be special if one day he did,” Joe explained. “And obviously if you create drama around the circumstances of him wielding the hammer and then kicking Thanos’ a** for 30 seconds after that, we felt like we could create a riseable moment for the audience.”
“We have to confess we have snuck into more than one theater over the past week and have taken great pleasure in witnessing the audience reaction to that moment,” Anthony added. “In our heads, he was able to wield it….He didn’t know that until that moment in Ultron when he tried to pick it up, but Cap’s sense of character and his sort of humility and sort of out of deference to Thor’s ego, Cap in that moment realizing he can move the hammer, decides not to.”
Have you been doing any fun Marvel crafts at home? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of these mighty hammers down below:
Daughter made this out of cardboard, hot glue and paper maché pic.twitter.com/moUMUWX0lI— nike33kjk (@nike33kjk) April 30, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Hello everyone! I had so much fun participating to this week's #MarvelMission in collaboration with my friends (and roommates) @dre.giordano_art and @potionseller.fx . We used just household materials, and we had a great time spending this quarantine together among superhero comics and movies. Moreover, after crafting the hammer, something special happened... it turns out that my friends and I are CG Artists so we assembled and took a step further! This is the work of 6 days, we hope we've been WORTHY of this Mighty Challenge. #MarvelAtHome #cgi #3dmodeling #3dmodel #cgart #autodeskmaya #zbrush #3dsculpting #vfx #vfxartist #substancepainter #3dartist #3dart #houdini #visualteffects #texture #thor #marvel #avengers
View this post on Instagram
The making of Mjolnir! @emilybeeeman #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplay #thor
View this post on Instagram
Mission acomplished My first marvel mission project. Stormbreaker is in progress. Big mjolnir need some little decorations to be done. I will try make it all tomorrow. I hope you will like it. Other pictures as evidence I can send you in the inbox that I did it and that everything was made of things I had at home. Everything is made of wood. I cut with a saw a wooden beam. I sanded everything by hand. the holders were made of garden tools. the handle on mjolnir from the picture is wrapped with a leather strap. I used to paint with spray paints. I edited the decorations with a marker, and I edited the other little things as I could. everything is done at speed without expertise, but with a lot of willpower and creativity. . . . . . #marvelmission #marvelathome #marvel #nofilter #mjolnir #homemade @marvel @marvelstudios
View this post on Instagram
Our finished Mjolnir! Turns out the kid is worthy! Things we used: cardboard, paper mache, paint, toilet plunger handle 😂😂, scrap of leather, ribbon, toilet paper tube and soda bottle lid. . . #mjolnir #marvel #marvelmission #marvelathome #thor #thorshammer #avengers #marvelcomics #papermache #craft #plaidcrafts
View this post on Instagram
Finally I can reveal my #marvelmission entry this week! Once again I set myself the target of a £5 budget and a day, being honest it took a little longer than a day and just under £10. As always as I was building it I hated it, but now I love it! Do other cosplayers go through this when building? 1) The initial idea 2) The start 3) The hating it 4) Hating it but pushing through 5) Realise it's not so bad then wanna hurry to finish it. 6) Either love or hate the end result! . . . . . #marvel #marvelcosplay #thor #thorcosplay #chrishemsworth #worthy #god #godofthunder #foam #budget #photooftheday #likeandfollow #odin #norsemythology #mjolnir #marvelathome #avengers #cosplaying #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #mondaymood #mondayvibes #may4thbewithyou
View this post on Instagram
The mighty Mjölnir... made with yoga blocks and a broom handle. #marvelmission #marvelathome
