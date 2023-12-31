Marvel's New Echo Trailer Censored for "Sensitive Content"

Echo has been hailed as Marvel Studios' most mature series to date, and the marketing being shared in support of the date is making sure to get that point across. In the latest teaser shared Sunday afternoon, Marvel Studios marketers self-censored various bits of the footage because of the "sensitive content" it involved.

The censors are inspired by what you might see on Instagram Reels or TikTok with content made specifically ffor adults. See the teaser for yourself below.

Echo helmer Sydney Freeland said the show leaned into mature tones once Marvel Studios greenlit the TV-MA rating, a first for the studio's live-action property.

"Because we're dealing with a story that is more street-level, it is a little more grounded and a little more visceral. We're leaning into the TV-MA aspect of it," Freeland told the outlet. "One of the big things when I first came on was talking to Marvel and saying, 'Well, she's a villain in Hawkeye, and to me that's the most interesting thing about her.' And their response was, 'Let's lean into that, let's explore that.'"

"As we progressed through the production, I had the chance to say, 'Okay so what if this guy gets his head smashed onto the table, and actually loses a couple of teeth?,'" Freeland would add. "That's the character and that's the world: She's a criminal and she's a villain, she's killing people. And the response was, 'Yeah, let's try it!'"

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 9, 2024.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.