Marvel Fans Are Convinced Agents of SHIELD Is Fully MCU Canon After Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has come to a triumphant close, and it features a surprising Agents of SHIELD Easter egg. The end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 sees Matt Murdock successfully bring down Mayor Fisk’s “dark reign” over New York, but at a price. The city is scarred, its people reeling, and Matt is now in jail after outing himself as Daredevil. For BB Urich, there’s a beautifully poignant ending as an Urich returns to the New York Bulletin; it’s such a smart way of honoring her uncle, who was murdered by Fisk in Daredevil Season 1.

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The Bulletin set is distinctive and memorable, the walls decorated with familiar newspaper headlines from the Daredevil shows. These must have been lovingly recreated, given Marvel Television auctioned them off in 2020. Headlines refer to the Battle of New York, the Hulk’s rampage through Harlem, and – most surprisingly of all – there’s an Agents of SHIELD reference.

Clever reference to Agents of SHIELD in the finale of Born Again. The "Cybertek Settles" front page references a key storyline from the show. The front page appeared in Netflix 2×9 and now in the finale. A slow walked confirmation that the show is canon to the sacred timeline? pic.twitter.com/58zaK2L8uM — A bit of Everything (@ABitOfEverthing) May 6, 2026

“Cybertrek Settles” refers to a key Season 1 storyline, which led to the creation of Deathlok. This headline originally appeared in Daredevil Season 1, and it must have been deliberately recreated given Marvel had lots of other ones to choose from.

Marvel Fans Are Convinced This Is Good News for Agents of SHIELD

AGENTS OF SHIELD CANON TRUTHERS WE ARE ALIVE #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/wyKzUfLP1l — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkick) May 6, 2026

It’s not exactly a major reference, but Marvel fans are delighted by the Agents of SHIELD Easter egg. There’s long been debate over the canonicity of the classic Marvel TV show, but we seem to be inching closer towards acknowledging all the different series after Daredevil‘s revival.

DDBA JUST OFFICIALLY CANONIZED AGENTS OF SHIELD AGAIN FUCK YEAH#daredevilbornagain pic.twitter.com/Q1Nrc5bZo4 — Josh🌨️ BORN AGAIN S2 ERA!!! 🧸 (@celestialdevils) May 6, 2026

Wonder Man referenced Agent Carter, another iconic show loosely related to Agents of SHIELD, so it really does feel as though we’re only a couple of degrees of separation away from acknowledging Coulson’s team as canon. Given the same episode features Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and even Finn Jones’ Danny Rand is returning in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, some are eagerly hoping Quake herself will soon appear.

DAISY IS COMING HOME TO MEEEE https://t.co/1LLQjpTkZ4 — Mai 🚀 (@mailenskygirl) May 6, 2026

Sadly, the celebrations are a little premature. Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter still don’t appear on the official MCU timeline according to Disney+, which is still deeply frustrating. But there’s certainly good reason to hope.

Agents of SHIELD does have more problems than other Marvel Television shows. The first five seasons tied into the wider MCU perfectly, but Season 6 was quite clearly set in a timeline where Thanos’ snap never happened, suggesting there’d been a degree of divergence. Season 7 explored the Multiverse, using the Quantum Realm to hop between timelines.

This has led to some speculation that Agents of SHIELD will become part of the MCU multiverse, rather than the main 616 timeline. The Multiverse Saga is building towards a climax in this year’s Avengers: Doomsday and next year’s Avengers: Secret Wars, both feeling like a homage to the last two decades of live-action Marvel. It’s possible that will be used to bring back Coulson, Quake, and the rest of the SHIELD team.

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