Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Bucky’s New Look

With the official launch of Disney+, fans have finally gotten an official look at just what Marvel Studios has up their sleeves as part of their programming for the streaming service. Expanding the Universe — a new special released exclusively on Disney+ has revealed all-new details about the shows coming to the streamer throughout Phase 4 including details on shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye. The first series that gets the curtain pulled back on it is none other than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Studios series that will premiere on Disney+.

Among the reveals for the series was fresh concept art for the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13 and Russell Wyatt’s US Agent, and new costumes for the two titular characters. Fans took to Twitter to make note of Bucky’s new outfit for the series, which sees the character sporting a much shorter haircut than usual, plus a new collared shirt and an updated arm. Check out the fan reactions below!

Production is already underway on the series which sees Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, with Sebastian Stan reprising as Bucky Barnes. This new story will follow the relationship that was started in Captain America: Civil War, after Bucky and Sam were adversaries in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With Steve Rogers now gone, the duo now only have each other to turn to. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall of 2020. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

Like a Cap outfit

i am INCREDIBLY into bucky’s new costume cause it’s a. very good b. enough like a cap outfit that it reads as that c. looks like the original comic bucky also d. i think he’s hot — Liv (@kirbysepicfarm) November 12, 2019

Homage

So are we not going to talk about this parallel/nod to the original bucky costume?!?!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gnbtbmfDWx — jaylen 🌙 (@starryjaylen) November 12, 2019

More red, white, and blue than Cap

falcon’s costume was FINE as is, how does bucky get more red white and blue than the ACTUAL CAPTAIN AMERICA get out of here — yams (@ririronhearts) November 12, 2019

SO EXCITED

IM SO FREAKING EXCITED! This is great!!😆👏👏

I jst let out the loudest “HA!” and I think my inner Marvel Fan is trying to come out 😂 pic.twitter.com/rvApXQqa4p — Injured Ninjas FTW (@Coconut_Asian) November 12, 2019

Kinda Cute

bucky’s costume has the blue point and the black sides like his cap outfit thats kinda cute. also sam’s looks more like his classic costume than his cap one but i guess that makes sense for the time being — mur (@lesbianatasha) November 12, 2019

Why does Bucky have a star?

ayo if bucky gets a captain america star but sam’s costume doesn’t have anything to do with captain america i’m cancelling marvel’s christmas — ash (@theharryprint) November 12, 2019

Matching buddies

Bucky has red for Sam and Sam has silver and gold for Bucky’s arm dONT TALK TO ME pic.twitter.com/AMnWd47gO5 — abby (@hunnycas) November 12, 2019

The cure for sadness

This day gave me life and cured my sadness! pic.twitter.com/P7gItb1tgd — James Barnes (@sebstanismybae) November 12, 2019

The new arm

the way bucky’s new arm has a white star instead of a red star to symbolize his freedom from hydra is so *chefs kiss* — Isaiah | reddie lovebot (@SPIDERSTAPE) November 12, 2019

Could Bucky actually be Cap?

Huh. These images from the new Disney marvel stuff kind of makes it look like Bucky is cap and not Sam. — nope. (@poppajoe78) November 12, 2019

The new suit isn’t too far away…