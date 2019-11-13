TV Shows

Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Bucky’s New Look

With the official launch of Disney+, fans have finally gotten an official look at just what Marvel Studios has up their sleeves as part of their programming for the streaming service. Expanding the Universe — a new special released exclusively on Disney+ has revealed all-new details about the shows coming to the streamer throughout Phase 4 including details on shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye. The first series that gets the curtain pulled back on it is none other than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Marvel Studios series that will premiere on Disney+.

Among the reveals for the series was fresh concept art for the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter aka Agent 13 and Russell Wyatt’s US Agent, and new costumes for the two titular characters. Fans took to Twitter to make note of Bucky’s new outfit for the series, which sees the character sporting a much shorter haircut than usual, plus a new collared shirt and an updated arm. Check out the fan reactions below!

Production is already underway on the series which sees Anthony Mackie return as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, with Sebastian Stan reprising as Bucky Barnes. This new story will follow the relationship that was started in Captain America: Civil War, after Bucky and Sam were adversaries in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With Steve Rogers now gone, the duo now only have each other to turn to. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ in Fall of 2020. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that here.

