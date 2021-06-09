Loki Fans React To First Episode On Disney+

Marvel's Loki TV series has premiered on Disney+, and not surprisingly, fans stayed up at all hours of the night to watch episode 1 as soon as it dropped. Loki indeed proved to be a game-changing expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the variant Loki from Avengers: Endgame's botched time-heist was taken behind the proverbial curtain to witness a bigger power in the universe, which even dwarfs the all-powerful Infinity Stones. That power was the Time Variance Authority, which polices the multiverse to preserve the Sacred Timeline.

Well, seeing the doors to the entire Marvel multiverse open was mind-blowing to fans - as were the performances of Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast. Here's what Marvel fans are saying about Loki episode 1 over on Twitter: