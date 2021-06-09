Loki Fans React To First Episode On Disney+

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel's Loki TV series has premiered on Disney+, and not surprisingly, fans stayed up at all hours of the night to watch episode 1 as soon as it dropped. Loki indeed proved to be a game-changing expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the variant Loki from Avengers: Endgame's botched time-heist was taken behind the proverbial curtain to witness a bigger power in the universe, which even dwarfs the all-powerful Infinity Stones. That power was the Time Variance Authority, which polices the multiverse to preserve the Sacred Timeline.

Well, seeing the doors to the entire Marvel multiverse open was mind-blowing to fans - as were the performances of Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast. Here's what Marvel fans are saying about Loki episode 1 over on Twitter:

Brilliant!

Our own Brandon Davis sums it up pretty nicely here. 

MCU: All The Broken Flowers

Seriously, every character in the MCU has serious issues. These tears are real. 

MCU Therapy

These tweets go down as perfect chasers to the previous one 😂 🤣

Don't Cry Loki!

Seriously, Tom Hiddleston's emotional crying scene in this Loki premiere is going to be a thing

Emotional Roller Coaster

Seriously, Loki had it all: laughs, shocks, tears, and plenty of brain-teasing Marvel mystery. Fans are feeling spent after watching it. 

The Cruel, Elaborate Trick

Oh, did we mention that Loki also took a moment to break down some hard psychological facts? Because it did that too. 

Rewind Time!

The TVA's rewind tech is already achieving viral meme status, just hours after Loki's premiere. Remarkable. 

Some MCU Groups Just Want to Watch The World Burn

Seriously, after all the traumas of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame we gotta know: WTF were these guys??? Asking for a fanbase... 

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. 

