Loki Fans React To First Episode On Disney+
Marvel's Loki TV series has premiered on Disney+, and not surprisingly, fans stayed up at all hours of the night to watch episode 1 as soon as it dropped. Loki indeed proved to be a game-changing expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the variant Loki from Avengers: Endgame's botched time-heist was taken behind the proverbial curtain to witness a bigger power in the universe, which even dwarfs the all-powerful Infinity Stones. That power was the Time Variance Authority, which polices the multiverse to preserve the Sacred Timeline.
Well, seeing the doors to the entire Marvel multiverse open was mind-blowing to fans - as were the performances of Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and the rest of the cast. Here's what Marvel fans are saying about Loki episode 1 over on Twitter:
Brilliant!
#Loki 1x01 is a brilliant new step for the MCU! Awesome new concepts and surprising nods to history.
Tom Hiddleston & Owen Wilson are brilliant. Cliffhanger is awesome. Entertaining and emotional.
MCU: All The Broken Flowers
at this point tell me which mcu character doesn't need therapy #Loki
Seriously, every character in the MCU has serious issues. These tears are real.prevnext
MCU Therapy
They're really the "characters who needs a therapy trio"
Loki is at a club with Wanda and I think they're drinking their pain away.
Don't Cry Loki!
all marvel fans when loki started to cry:
Seriously, Tom Hiddleston's emotional crying scene in this Loki premiere is going to be a thing.prevnext
Emotional Roller Coaster
the beginning of episode 1 vs the end
Seriously, Loki had it all: laughs, shocks, tears, and plenty of brain-teasing Marvel mystery. Fans are feeling spent after watching it.prevnext
The Cruel, Elaborate Trick
This scene was absolutely brilliant! To breakdown his character and show us the raw Loki! Loki just went up my favorite characters list!
Oh, did we mention that Loki also took a moment to break down some hard psychological facts? Because it did that too.prevnext
Rewind Time!
The TVA Minutemen every time Loki tries to make an escape
The TVA's rewind tech is already achieving viral meme status, just hours after Loki's premiere. Remarkable.prevnext
Some MCU Groups Just Want to Watch The World Burn
the tva and the eternals watching the world fall apart
Seriously, after all the traumas of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame we gotta know: WTF were these guys??? Asking for a fanbase...
Loki is now streaming on Disney+.