Marvel’s Moon Knight Images: Vengeance With a “V”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Moon Knight episodes 1-2. Marc Spector’s Moon Knight is the fist of vengeance and Steven Grant — that’s “Steven with a V” — is Mr. Knight in images from “Summon the Suit.”In Episode 2, Steven confronts the man in the mirror: mercenary Marc Spector, the avatar serving Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham), the Egyptian god of the moon. Because they occupy the same body and mind, Steven shares Marc’s vow to “protect the vulnerable and deliver Khonshu’s justice to those who hurt them.”

But when cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) sends an invisible jackal after Steven and Layla (May Calamawy) — Marc’s mysterious wife — to retrieve a scarab that will lead Harrow’s cult to Ammit’s tomb, the not-a-mercenary Steven is forced to “summon the suit”: the three-piece, all-white suit of Mr. Knight, Steven’s version of the avatar.

“My very first idea for the show was a scene where Steven was trapped in a bathroom by a monster, only to be saved by the man in the mirror. So right from the beginning, I knew his suit would need to be supernatural,” Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater tweeted after Mr. Knight’s reveal in Episode 2. “It wouldn’t make sense for Steven to be wearing a bulky costume beneath his clothes, after all, or for Marc to always have to fetch his costume from some hiding spot. So we knew the suit would need to be conjured into existence somehow. We just didn’t know how.”

Inspired by the Universe X version of Moon Knight, the writers’ room “realized if the suit was conjured into existence like the bandages on a mummy it would feel visually distinct from all the Stark/nanotech suits that currently populate the MCU,” Slater wrote. “We pitched the ‘summoning’ idea to [producer] Kevin Feige using the Universe X costume as a visual aid. He loved it… but wanted us to take it a step further.”

According to Slater, it was Feige’s idea to “combine the modern Moon Knight look with Universe X mummy bandages,” creating the ceremonial armor from Khonshu’s temple that Marc wears as the vengeful vigilante Moon Knight.

“The end result is one of the coolest costumes we’ve ever seen in the MCU, brought to brilliant life by Marvel’s team of artists and designers,” Slater added. “And it all started with a 20-year-old piece of comic art pinned to a whiteboard.”

See images from Moon Knight Episode 2, “Summon the Suit,” in the gallery below. New episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.

