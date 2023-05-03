Marvel's Secret Invasion Featured In New Magazine Cover Images

Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series will premiere in June, and now the marketing and promotion for the Disney+ series is underway, with a nice new gallery of magazine cover images from Empire!

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

As you can see below, one of the new Empire covers for Secret Invasion features Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury looking all spy-mysterious and a bit sorrowful, with the faded image of Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull leader Talos hanging over his shoulder. The second images is much more ominous, with the cover showing a sea of people all holding cut-out Skrull masks over their faces – with the exception of Jackson's Nick Fury, who stands surrounded by the mob of aliens.

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

Marvel Studios' 2023 slate of projects is wrapped in mystery. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Secret Invasion, and then The Marvels all come out this year, each dealing with some pretty significant shifts in the cosmic order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The relationship between Secret Invasion and The Marvels seems like it is especially significant, as the relationship between the Kree and the Skrulls was first introduced in Captain Marvel – as was the deep bond between Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). The Marvels trailer has already revealed that Fury (the real one?) is present to help sort the body-switching mess between Carol, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), but Fury's status after the reveals of Secret Invasion remains to be seen.

For his part, Samuel L. Jackson has been teasing that Nick Fury will get more expansive characterization in Secret Invasion – in ways that even surprised Jackson. It could indeed be the start of a whole new chapter for the character:

"There are things I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out [making Secret Invasion]," Jackson said in a past interview. "The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That's a part of what we're uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story... It's giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the 'bad-assery' of who Nick Fury is, and I've had a good time doing that and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.