Secret Invasion Trailer Sees Nick Fury Become MCU's Next Villain

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its first entry, appearing in the franchise's first post-credits scene tagged onto the end of 2008's Iron Man. Now, nearly 15 years later, Fury is getting his own show in the form of Secret Invasion, a spy thriller that follows the fallout from shape-shifting Skrulls invading the planet. Though it's Fury's show through and through, one line from the series' latest trailer paints Fury as the MCU's next villain.

While speaking with James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), it's revealed Fury is a wanted man. Little context is giving to the line, likely meaning a Skrull used Fury's appearance to commit an unspeakable crime—perhaps one of the many major explosions seen in the trailer.

Why do Skrulls invade in Secret Invasion?

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, Jackson revealed a major reason behind the Skrull invasion is that Fury has been working with a "good" sect of the alien race to act as his own sleeper agents, allowing them to shape-shift and become the world's best sleeper agents.

"Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn't go," Jackson told the magaizine. "They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."

He added, "What he's not doing is calling in his super friends. So that's part of the whole dilemma, I mean, people want them and he's not bringing them."

