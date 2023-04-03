The secret is out: the Skrulls have invaded Earth. The green-skinned shapeshifters who appeared in Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and WandaVision are spotlighted alongside spymaster Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios' crossover event series that sees Fury return to Earth after his off-world "vacation" with a Skrull cell. "Since you've been gone, things have gotten worse," Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) tells the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director in the show's first full trailer, ending Fury's four-year hiatus from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What draws the eye-patched super-spy out of hiding? The potential end of humanity.

Along with Sunday's trailer aired during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, the Marvel Disney+ series released an official synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

Jackson headlines a cast that includes Cobie Smulders (The Avengers) as Fury's right-hand Maria Hill, Martin Freeman (Black Panther) as former CIA Agent Everett Ross, and Don Cheadle (Iron Man 2) as U.S. Air Force officer and armored Avenger James "War Machine" Rhodes. Decades after Fury agreed to help the refugees of the intergalactic Kree-Skrull War find a new homeworld (in 2019's Captain Marvel), the super Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) has emerged as leader of a rebel Skrull faction that has been infiltrating Earth since the 1990s.

Now a wanted man, the fugitive Fury will turn to an old friend — MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) — for help. Elsewhere, Talos' daughter, the grown-up Skrull refugee G'iah (Emilia Clarke), has come to resent humans since her childhood encounter with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Secret Invasion "is a darker show," Jackson's longtime Marvel co-star Smulders said during last summer's San Diego Comic-Con. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

The guessing game begins when Marvel's Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.