Secret Invasion Review: Samuel L. Jackson at His Best

When it comes to comic book events, few stand out as much as Secret Invasion, where Earth is overrun by Skrulls. The shape-shifting alien race was first introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Captain Marvel and they return in Secret Invasion, a six-episode limited series released by Disney+. Though the series has been hailed as an intense spy thriller throughout much of the marketing, including the release of a password-protected website that made fans search for a code to get in, the first two episodes of the series fail to embody the same spirit.

The series starts off with Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in the thick of it, and that's really the deepest the show gets into espionage over the course of its first two episodes. Instead, the show quickly pivots and takes a tone similar to that of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, down to the villains having awfully similar motivations.

Even then, Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik is a villain full-stop, and there's little questioning what his motivations are. He's out for blood, and Kyle Bradstreet and his writers' room are quick to let viewers know that. That said, Gravik is mean and fearsome as he wears his heart on his sleeve, even if it's to a fault.

Where the series shines exceptionally well is when it lets Samuel L. Jackson be himself. Though the episodes reviewed are without Jackson's trademark "motherf-cker," his wit and charm are still put on full display. Secret Invasion is very much the show of Nick Fury, and that might be its saving grace. After 15 years of playing the character, viewers get to see what makes the former SHIELD boss tick, finally providing some storylines that peel back the layers of the walking enigma. It's an examination of the character in only a way Jackson could accomplish, and it's something that's long past due.

Jackson's supported by a stellar ensemble with the likes of Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman turning out incredible work as Talos and Sonya Falsworth, respectively. Talos finds himself with storylines similar to that of Fury, which may end up being even more impactful, as he's an alien trying to make his way in a human world. Farnsworth, on the other hand, is an over-the-top MI6 boss that stops at nothing to get what she wants. It's through Farnsworth that much of that signature Marvel humor comes, though that's also spread out evenly amongst Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Don Cheadle's James Rhodes as well.

The story is tired, even though it couldn't come at a more proper time. Though the Skrull invasion is at the front, a new Cold War is boiling between the United States, Russia, and the rest of the world. It's a major point of tension in the series, with a global conflict potentially dropping if the wrong phrase is uttered. It's here that the story gets uncomfortably meta as it evolves to study humanity under a microscope. It forces viewers to reflect on the world outside their window, evoking thoughts of how to make it a better world in light of ample nihilism. Instead of 007 or Mission: Impossible levels of spy goodness, viewers are ultimately left with an amalgamation of Diet Captain America: The Winter Soldier and The Expendables. That may not be a criticism, yet it's a jarring shift from what Marvel Studios has promised of the show.

Secret Invasion is absolutely fine. Action is few and far between as the set pieces remain some of Marvel's smallest yet. Dialogue between friends and enemies alike is at the forefront of the show as it avoids falling into traditional Marvel rhythm. Unfortunately for the series, even though into doesn't fall into a traditional mold at the House of Ideas, the first two episodes are unable to stand out from any other action-adventure streaming today.

Rating: 3 out of 5

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ on June 21st with subsequent episodes dropping on the streamer every Wednesday.