Marvel Star Samuel L. Jackson Reads “Stay The F- At Home”

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has earned a lot of notoriety for his many memorable roles in Hollywood. From starring in Pulp Fiction, to appearing as the coolest Jedi in the Star Wars prequel series, to bringing Nick Fury to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and countless roles in between. But the star made waves among families when he narrated the hilarious children’s book Go the F**k to Sleep. Now he has another children’s tale in his arsenal, encouraging people to safely practice social distancing until the threat of coronavirus can be dealt with.

In a new skit for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jackson provided an epic rendition of the children’s book Stay the F**k at Home, which encourages safe practices for self-quarantine and social distancing that are proving useful in current circumstances. And that’s exactly why Jackson’s reading of this book could be considered important at this time.

Jackson is just the latest of celebrities to implore people to practice safe tactics for social distancing. Many pepople started paying more attention to these issues across the globe once actors Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with coronavirus and their current movie productions had to be shut down.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks posted on social media.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” he continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

While Jackson has been vocal on social media, maybe it will take the child-like affectation of a children’s book to set everyone straight.