Is Echo MCU Canon?

Now that Loki nearing the end of its Season Two run, the next television release from Marvel Studios will be Echo, the Alaqua Cox-starring series spinning out of the events of Hawkeye. The show will mark a series of first for Marvel; it's the first television show from the outfit that will be released all at once, it's the first Marvel Studios project to see simultaneous release on both Disney+ and Hulu, and it's the first project that will reside under the studio's Marvel Spotlight banner.

With all that in mind, some comments from one Marvel executive have some questioning whether or not the series will actually take place in the MCU's fabled "Sacred Timeline." During a press event for Echo, Marvel Studios head of streaming Brad Winderbaum revealed any project released as a part of the Marvel Spotlight line may be somewhat removed from continuity.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Winderbaum said at the event.

Though the words continuity and canon may scare some of Marvel Television's earliest fans, it's incredibly unlikely Marvel Studios would produce Echo, only to have the show set outside the Sacred Timeline. In fact, most would probably say it's guaranteed to be canon or, at the very least, such a move would certainly be unprecedented.

In addition to Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the cast of Echo includes Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

Every episode of Echo will be released both on Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously on January 10, 2024.

