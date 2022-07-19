Ms. Marvel Star Speaks Out on Clandestines Spinoff for Disney+

Warning: this story contains Ms. Marvel spoilers. Is a Clandestines spinoff in the future for Disney+? "Your great-grandmother's story is of legend," Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) of the Red Daggers tells 16-year-old Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) during a family trip to Karachi, Pakistan. The Marvel Studios series reveals Kamala is the descendant of Aisha (Mehwish Hayat), the original owner of the magical bangle that allows the mutant Kamala — a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, the superhero of Jersey City — to harness the power of Noor. The energy source originates in the realm where Aisha and Najma's (Nimra Bucha) group came to be known as the Clandestines, the so-called Djinn exiled from their home in the Noor Dimension.

With so much history behind Aisha's bangle — the family heirloom has ties to Shang-Chi's Ten Rings organization and will be a focus in The Marvels, as hinted by a post-credits scene cameo by Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — could the Clandestines return in their own Disney+ spinoff series?

"First of all, I don't know about it, obviously, if there is going to be a prequel or something, I hope there is. But there were a lot of questions that were left unanswered," Hayat told PopCulture.com. "Like, 'What were we doing? Why were we not able to go back home? Why were we stuck in that place where we were as Clandestines?'"

Hayat noted Aisha's story is legendary to Waleed and the order of the Red Daggers, a line of Pakistani warriors who protect their people from threats of the unseen — threats like Najma's Clandestines.

"How do they know each other? What happened? Exactly, how did they come in contact?" Hayat said. "Also the fact that, when Aisha says, 'This bangle is not going to work, it's not going to work,' so how did she know that it's not going to work?"

Should the bangle fall into the wrong hands, Hayat pointed out, it could "destroy the whole world." As Waleed warned in "Seeing Red," if Najma's Clandestines used Kamala's bangle to tear down the Veil of Noor, it would mean the total destruction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There are "so many" story threads that can "still be addressed and can be explored," Hayat said of a potential Clandestines prequel. "I think so much can be done, and there are amazing show creators out there who must, at least, listen to us."

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, all six episodes of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.