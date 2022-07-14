Ms. Marvel Star Teases Kamran's MCU Future

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 6, "No Normal." "In our home dimension, the Noor dimension, we're known as the Clandestines," Najma (Nimra Bucha) tells Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Ms. Marvel. "As to what we are, we've been called Ajnabi, Majnoon, Unseen... but what we're most commonly known as is Djinn." That includes Najma's son, Kamran (Rish Shah), Kamala's crush-turned-superpowered frenemy in Wednesday's Ms. Marvel finale. Before she dies closing the Veil of Noor in Karachi, Najma gives her son her power to wield the Noor energy harnessed by Kamala — making Kamran the target of Agent Deever (Alysia Reiner) and the Department of Damage Control.

In the comics, Kamran and Kamala are NuHumans: a term for Inhuman descendants whose latent abilities are activated by exposure to the DNA-altering Terrigen Mist, which grants Inhumans their powers in a process called Terrigenesis. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bruno's (Matt Lintz) study of her genetic make-up reveals Kamala to be a mutant like the X-Men.

Kamran's newfound ability to harness the unruly Noor energy manifests as the power to create green-colored — and dangerously destructive — "hard light" energy constructs like Kamala's. After she stops Kamran's rampage outside her Jersey City high school, getting him to stand down against the DODC without further violence, Kamala gets the half-human, half-Clandestine to safety with Kareem (Aramis Knight) and the Red Daggers in Karachi, Pakistan.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Marvel Comics)

In an interview with Marvel.com, Shah said Kamran must learn to harness his powers as he grieves his mother's death. Unlike his comic book counterpart, who took a villainous turn as Kamala's superhuman enemy, Shah hopes Kamran becomes a force for good now that he's turned to the Red Daggers for help.

"It obviously is a big decision," Shah said of the decades-long feud between the Clandestines and the Red Daggers. "But I think it's coming from a place of wanting to take control of his own mental state, and hopefully calm down, and also being able to control these powers."

Whether Kamran returns in a potential Ms. Marvel Season 2 or elsewhere in the MCU, Shah is excited by the thought of joining forces with Kareem and the order of the Red Daggers. In the Ms. Marvel comics, Kareem reunited with Kamala when he visited Jersey City as an exchange student living with the Khan family for a time.

"I think it's really cool that that's where he ends up because there's just so much scope for these characters," Shah said of Kamran's move to Karachi. "All of them, within the MCU, and within Kamala's journey and her story. I think it definitely solidifies in my mind that he's not a bad guy."

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, all six episodes of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel are now streaming on Disney+.