Ms. Marvel: Who Are The Clan Destine? Explained

Clan Destine made an appearance in this week's episode of Ms. Marvel. *Spoilers for Episode 3 ahead!* Kamala Khan learns that her family lineage is wrapped up with the Djinn. A secret race of humanoid people that are near immortal. Understandably, the young heroine is shaken by the revelation. Her great-grandmother, Aisha, was searching for an ancient artifact with the leader of Clandestine, Najma. Upon finding the bangle, the British Army triggers a cave-in and they are separated. That's how Kamala's family has no idea about the powers that seem to flow through their bloodline. However, this is a clever way to avoid some of Ms. Marvel's comic origins. By doing that, they create focus on another piece of overlooked Marvel lore.

Marvel says on their site, "Clan Destine is a centuries-old family of supernatural children, born from an immortal knight and Djinn, who carve history across the continents!"

Najma is a Djinn from Noor Dimension.



In comics, clan destine is a family of supernatural descendants of Djinn (Genie/Jinn). In MCU, they will be human-kree hybrids and sleeper agents. pic.twitter.com/aXYgdzRQZ9 — Haris (@haristeaparty) June 22, 2022

In the comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman, much like the one fans met in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the Djinn have nothing to do with that in the pages of these books. Instead of a big event like the Terrigen Mists, we have a situation where the hero's lineage might be tied to Kree experiments at some level. A recent interview with co-creator Sana Amanat explained how this all makes sense from an MCU perspective.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat explained. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

