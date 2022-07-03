Ms. Marvel Star Teases the Future of the Red Daggers in the MCU

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 4, "Seeing Red." Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) isn't the only new hero to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Ms. Marvel. Wednesday's "Seeing Red" introduces Kareem (Aramis Knight), the latest dagger-wielding warrior to take on the scarfed mantle of the Red Dagger. The Pakistani superhero, and his ally Waleed (Farhan Akhtar), protect the Karachi people from threats of the unseen — threats like Najma (Nimra Bucha) and The Clandestines, the group of Djinn from another dimension that could destroy the universe if they tear down the Veil of Noor.

After Kamala's family trip to Karachi, Pakistan, in issue #12 of the 2016 Ms. Marvel comic book, Jersey City is home to two superheroes when exchange student Kareem attends Kamala's high school — and boards with her family.

Asked about a potential Ms. Marvel Season 2, Knight told The Direct, "I definitely think that there's a possibility that Kareem makes it into the States. That's obviously not my call… but I personally would love to be involved with, you know, everyone."

Knight continued, "I think it's certainly a possibility, but we'll have to wait and see. First, we need a green light for season two, and then, yeah, then we can start to speculate."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

But before Kareem can join Kamala stateside, Red Dagger and Ms. Marvel must stop The Clan Destine from obtaining the cosmic-powered bangle handed down by Kamala's legendary great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat). As Waleed warned in Episode 4, "If the Clandestines use the bangle to tear down the Veil, they'll unleash their world onto ours. Until there's nothing left of it."

The Order of the Red Daggers has "been around for hundreds of years," Knight noted of the storied warriors who disguise their identities with a handed-down red scarf. "And I think the mantle has been passed down quite a few times. I think after Waleed, comes Kareem, I think after Kareem comes someone else. I don't think that our cause has changed a lot over the years. I think that we've always been fighting for a safer Karachi."

Because the Red Daggers have existed for hundreds of years, Knight teased, "I think this is a society that has been around for much longer than what you're seeing and will be around for hundreds of years, even after that. It's a very important cause that we fight for. So I definitely think that there [were] many before us and will be many after."

Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha, new episodes of Marvel's Ms. Marvel premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.