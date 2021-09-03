Is Ms. Marvel Connected to Shang-Chi via the Ten Rings?

Marvel Studios made some big changes to the way that Kamala Khan gets her powers in the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+. Instead of making Khan an Inhuman, they gave the character a bangle that unlocks her innate abilities. Ms. Marvel's power becomes very similar to that of a Green Lantern using light constructs to protect herself as well as fight. During episode three of the series we get introduced to the origin of the bracelet and the series also reveals something pretty interesting– Kamala Khan's great grandmother Aisha was a Djinn from another dimension searching for the bracelet to get back home. The series gives us a flashback to 1942 where we see Aisha lead an expedition to find the bracelet. When the find the bracelet they wind up getting found by the British army and the camera pans up to show off an ancient version of the Ten Rings logo from Shang-Chi.

The Ten Rings have different symbols inside of them, but it would make sense for it to change over the years. But, it this means what we think it means, the other bracelet Aisha was looking for during the episode could be the legendary Ten Rings that Shang-Chi now wields. All of this is conjecture for now, but we assume that Marvel Studios will probably drop a hint at what this all means in the future. For now we're just going to keep tuning into Ms. Marvel to go along for the ride.

When Marvel Studios premiered WandaVision, it directly connected with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as we would later find out that the villain of the film was Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Now, the studio looks to do the same with Ms. Marvel. Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will return as Kamala Khan in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and it looks like there will be some sort of set-up for that before the season finale airs. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ms. Marvel Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed how the series will get the titular hero ready for her big screen debut.

"At the point we started up the Ms. Marvel writers' room, we already knew going in that The Marvels was going to happen and that Ms. Marvel was going to be part of it," Ali told the trade. What I didn't know — and still don't — is what's going to happen in that movie, but I have some guesses… So I was very aware that we would get a teenage girl in Jersey City, without powers, and we would have to get her ready for whatever is going to happen in that movie. So I was very aware of that connectivity, and by the time they got moving in earnest on that feature, most of our scripts had been written. So, they had read all of our scripts, and they knew what was going to happen to her. They had all of that in mind as they were going into their movie, but I would love to know what happens in their story."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. The first three episodes of the series is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

