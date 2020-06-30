MCU Fans Grow Anxious for Virtually Any News From Marvel Studios
Since the coronavirus pandemic began to delay virtually all Hollywood productions, Marvel Studios has remained silent regarding any plans it had for projects in development. Principal photography for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shut down in Australia earlier this year and shortly after that ceased, the House of Ideas also paused photography on the three shows it had in production for Disney+ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.
Needless to say, fans are growing frustrated about the lack of news. As per Disney's latest investors call, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was once supposed to debut in August, a release timetable that's growing increasingly unlikely as the show as yet to pick production back up.
can we please just get a release date @marvel https://t.co/2c3GOXSrxI— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 29, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what MCU fans are saying about Marvel's radio silence.
Postponed Or What?
same with all the shows. like is production postponed ?— marissa / bIm / pinned !! (@sunrisemcavoy) June 29, 2020
This Is Fine
Me: “Totally okay with no release date”
Actual Me: ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5WctcIA2Xp— Mad Jim Jasper (@MadJimJasper) June 30, 2020
Stop Delaying
Stop pushing @MarvelStudios movies back. We aren’t going 2 movie theaters anytime soon Release Black Widow on ondemand Trolls did and made 100mil in a weekend and it sucked! Keep waiting and we won’t be around to see any of it— Rob G (@robgsc) June 30, 2020
Oh Sneaky, Sneaky
Why do I have the sneaky suspicion it'll just suddenly show up on the platform one day? lol— Bert Macklin, FBI (@AlligatorTres) June 29, 2020
Pleeeease
pleasee. words cannot describe how hype i am for this show— Daniel Cordova (@DanielC33238267) June 29, 2020
Good Luck Getting Them Before November
Sad realization for marvel fans, wandavision and falcon and winter soldier will NOT come out before Black Widow
As long as it gets pushed back for its theatrical release so does everything else. pic.twitter.com/FKwQghOx9R— Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) June 29, 2020
Can We Not?
Not this again— Ben Lynch (@DequavisL) June 30, 2020
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently set for an August release while WandaVision is scheduled to debut in December, barring any coronavirus-related delays.
What other shows would you like to take shape on Disney+? Think it over and let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting the writer up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!prev
