MCU Fans Grow Anxious for Virtually Any News From Marvel Studios

Since the coronavirus pandemic began to delay virtually all Hollywood productions, Marvel Studios has remained silent regarding any plans it had for projects in development. Principal photography for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shut down in Australia earlier this year and shortly after that ceased, the House of Ideas also paused photography on the three shows it had in production for Disney+ — The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Needless to say, fans are growing frustrated about the lack of news. As per Disney's latest investors call, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was once supposed to debut in August, a release timetable that's growing increasingly unlikely as the show as yet to pick production back up.

can we please just get a release date @marvel https://t.co/2c3GOXSrxI — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 29, 2020

