What If's Head Writer Confirms Marvel Exit Ahead of Season 3

With two seasons of Marvel's What If...? now out of the way, the show's head writer has revealed she's leaving the series. Shortly after the release of Season Two's finale on Saturday, AC Bradley took to X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, to reveal she's done writing scripts for the animated series.

"Last #WhatIf tweet! This ep is my absolute FAVORITE and marks my final What If script," Bradley said while sharing a clip from What If...? Season Three featuring the Winter Soldier and Red Guardian on a road trip. "After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums. All my love to the cast, crew, & fans!"

In addition to running the writers' room on What If...? Bradley was a part of the writing stuff on Ms. Marvel, though it now looks like she won't be involved in a potential second season to that show should there be one.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

