Will There Be a What If Season 3?

After releasing one new episode a day for nine days on Disney+, the second season of Marvel's What If...? has officially come to an end. The animated series' sophomore season was well-received by critics and fans alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 75% audience score. In fact, it has the highest critics rating of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project released in 2023. If you were a fan of the show's latest season, you're in luck, because a third season has already been confirmed.

It was revealed earlier this year that the third season of What If...? was already in production, and Marvel Studios released a teaser yesterday that saw Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier teaming up with the Red Guardian. While Marvel didn't confirm that Sebastian Stan and David Harbour were providing the voices for their characters, it definitely sounded like them. Considering Stan lent his voice to the latest season of What If...?, we'd be surprised if he chose not to return for Season 3. Aside from the new clip, not much is known about the universes that will be explored in the season. You can check out the clip below:

Which Original Avengers Reprise Their Roles in What If...? Season 2?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character. Many characters from that episode also returned for the eighth episode, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"

In the new season, Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. The eighth episode also sees the return of Favreau as Happy, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

