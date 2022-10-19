Marvel's Wonder Man Reveals Working Title

The working title for Marvel's Wonder Man series has reportedly surfaced. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest are attached as co-creators on the series, which is believed to be a live-action show focused on the character of Simon Williams. Cretton is also the executive producer, while Guest is the head writer. A Wonder Man series would join the growing list of projects on Disney+, even after Marvel Studios revealed an 18-episode season for Daredevil: Born Again. While Wonder Man has not been officially confirmed, a report claims the Marvel project has an appropriately fitting working title.

The Cosmic Circus reports that "Callback" is one of the working titles Wonder Man is using during its production. "Callback" is possibly a reference to actors waiting for a callback from an agent or Hollywood executive regarding an audition. Simon Williams/Wonder Man was an actor in the comics, and there are rumors that a live-action Wonder Man show may follow the hero while he navigates the world of Hollywood, with the project leaning heavily into comedic themes and even being a satire of Hollywood. The "ionic ray" Baron Zemo used on Simon is reportedly also part of the production company name (Ionic Productions LLC) Wonder Man is using as well.

Who Is Wonder Man?

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck, Simon Williams aka Wonder Man was given superhuman abilities by the villain Baron Zemo, in order to join the Masters of Evil. Zemo even had a hand in giving Simon Williams his codename. After fighting against the Avengers, Wonder Man defected from the Masters of Evil and decided to join up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, where he fought on the main Avengers team as well as the West Coast Avengers, Mighty Avengers, and Uncanny Avengers unity squad made up of Avengers and X-Men characters.

Wonder Man has been romantically linked with Scarlet Witch, and was in a love triangle with Vision and Scarlet Witch. Vision's brainwaves are actually fashioned after Wonder Man, linking the two even more. It would be interesting if the Marvel Cinematic Universe attempted to link Wonder Man to Vision and Scarlet Witch down the road.

Who Is Playing Marvel's Wonder Man?

As MCU fans may recall, Nathan Fillion was at one time set to appear as Simon Williams in a series of Easter eggs in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Set photos from the 2017 film confirmed that Fillion would be "playing" the character, mostly appearing in movie posters in the small town that is attacked by Ego in the film's climax. One post from the set showed Williams playing Tony Stark in a Steve Jobs-parody. Sadly this was left on the cutting room floor, but now it allows the new TV series to do whatever they want with the character.

What would you like to see out of a Wonder Man live-action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.