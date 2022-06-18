Marvel's Wonder Man Series Could Be Satire of Hollywood

Earlier this week it was reported that a series focusing on Marvel's Wonder Man character was in development at Disney+. The series is being steer-headed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andrew Guest. Guest will serve as the Head Writer on the series with Cretton executive producing. Now a new report claims that the series could be a satire of Hollywood.

Variety's Joe Otterson revealed after the initial report that Wonder Man could be a satire of Hollywood. He also says that isn't 100% sure, but it would make sense given the characters background. "I have also heard that this show could be a Hollywood satire, but that is not 100% confirmed. It would make sense given Wonder Man's backstory as an actor and stuntman in the comics #WonderMan." You can check out his tweet below.

I have also heard that this show could be a Hollywood satire, but that is not 100% confirmed. It would make sense given Wonder Man's backstory as an actor and stuntman in the comics #WonderMan https://t.co/RJ8PLFg7G8 — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) June 16, 2022

The next big Marvel Studios project to hit theaters will be Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor and is set to introduce us to the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, who will be played by Christian Bale. Hemsworth has previously described what it was like working with Bale, calling it "really scary", and now the actor has detailed the villains complex backstory in a recent interview with D23 Magazine.

"[Gorr is] not a straightforward villain... there's a real complexity to him. It's not black and white, what he's doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain," Hemsworth said. "You might not agree with how he's going about it, but you understand why he's been tipped over the edge and why he's gone down this path. It's a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr's posing does hold some truth—but he can't let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward good gut vs. bad guy scenario we've seen before."

The studio describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about the news? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!