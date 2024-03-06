X-Men '97 Reveals Release Dates and Episode Titles for Disney+ Return

Marvel has revealed the release dates and episode titles for the highly-anticipated X-Men '97. The animated series is a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, the popular cartoon from the '90s that many fans and comic book creators champion as their entry into Marvel's merry mutants. February brought with it the first trailer for X-Men '97, bringing back familiar voice actors like Cal Dodd's Wolverine and Alison-Sealy Smith's Storm. The nostalgia factor was running high in the X-Men '97 trailer, and its March 20th release date on Disney+ can't come soon enough. Now we know when each episode will be released in the first season, along with what those episodes will be titled.

"In two weeks, tune in to the two episode premiere of Marvel Animation's #XMen97, only on @DisneyPlus," a post from the official Marvel Studios account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. The accompanying artwork is done in a Disney+ magazine cover format and features the new X-Men team of Magneto (who is joining the X-Men following Charles Xavier's absence), Cyclops, Beast, Gambit, Bishop, Storm, Rogue, Morph, Jean Grey, Jubilee, and Wolverine. Each episode title is presented as if it's a chapter in the magazine, which is a cool way to unveil all of the information to fans waiting for X-Men '97 to drop on Disney+.

In two weeks, tune in to the two episode premiere of Marvel Animation's #XMen97, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Kuj5VfTgeN — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 6, 2024

What are the X-Men '97 episode titles and release dates?

The official episode titles and release dates for the first season of X-Men '97 are as follows:

The two-episode premiere is on March 20th, with Episode 1 titled "To Me, My X-Men," followed by Episode 2's "Mutant Liberation Begins."

Episode 3 is "Fire Made Flesh" and falls on March 27

Episode 4 is titled "Motendo / Lifedeath – Pt 1" and debuts April 3rd

Episode 5's "Remember It" releases on April 10th

Episode 6 is "Lifedeath – Pt 2" on April 17th

Episode 7 is titled "Bright Eyes" and falls on April 27th

Episode 8 is "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1" and comes out on May 1st

Episode 9's "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2" is on May 8th



Episode 10, "Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3" is the season finale, and debuts on May 15th

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," executive producer Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series."