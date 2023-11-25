Marvel's Iman Vellani Has One Criticism for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Suit in Deadpool 3

It's no secret that The Marvels star Iman Vellani is a huge fan of the franchise she's a part of. Vellani has been vocal about her MCU opinions and she has a history of reading comics. Now that the SAG strike is over, Vellani has been promoting The Marvels, and sharing some thoughts about the MCU. She's talked about her hopes for the future and revealed she wanted to eventually share the screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Of course, Jackman will soon be playing the character once again in Deadpool 3. While Vellani is clearly excited to see his return, she does have one criticism about his costume.

"I do wish it was the half-sleeve suit, not gonna lie, I want to see his arms" Vellani told CinemaBlend. "But, when I saw those leaked images, I was going crazy. Like, especially where we've come from Brian Singer's X-Men and like their entire black leather suits. And that like one joke that Cyclops made of like, 'Oh, would you prefer yellow spandex?' This is the moment all the fans have been waiting for. It's so cool."

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Ryan Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film, and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3. The Marvels is now playing in theaters.