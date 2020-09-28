Marvel's Hawkeye TV Series Villain Rumored To Be Revealed

✖

News continues to creep out about Marvel Studios' planned Disney+ TV shows following the reveal of Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk and the directors of the Ms. Marvel series. Now we have a new rumor, this time about the Hawkeye TV show which will see Jeremy Renner return to the part and introduce Kate Bishop to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Today's rumor comes from The Direct, who reports that the Marvel Comics villain Madame Masque is set to appear in a supporting role in the series. It's unclear how big of a role she'll have, or if she'll be the primary antagonist of the show, but the studio is reportedly casting for the part as of right now.

Madame Masque is a Marvel villain more of the espionage and hand-to-hand combat variety than the taking-over-the-world-with-super-powers-kind. The character showed up throughout the Matt Fraction run on Hawkeye, a volume which has reportedly influenced this new streaming series greatly. She has has appeared in the MCU in a way, with a version of the villain appearing in the Marvel's Agent Carter TV Series, but it seems unlikely that Marvel Studios will acknowledge this in Hawkeye.

A previous report on the series revealed another villain that could appear with another Fraction and Aja character, The Clown. The villain's real name is Kazimierz Kazimierczak and grew up in a family of circus performers before turning into a cold-blooded mercenary. It's also rumored that the fan-favorite "Tracksuit Draculas" could also appear in the series.

The Hawkeye series will be directed by Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney's & the Sack Lunch Bunch). It's been reported by a number of sources that actress Hailee Steinfeld has signed on for the part of Kate Bishop and will join Jeremy Renner in the series. Marvel Studios has yet to reveal much about the show officially beyond Jonathan Igla will serve as the head writer. Screenwriters Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean previously revealed that they also worked on the series.

Bean said in a tweet, “If I’d have told my 12-year-old self that I’d write on a Marvel TV show... he would’ve whipped me with his chain wallet. But here we are. #Phase4”

“There’s virtually nothing I can tell you about the dream job @tan_bean and I recently had, but I will say this... I am now very prepared to argue for the best Avenger," Mathewson wrote, including a bow and arrow emoji. "Forever grateful to both Hawkeyes (and to Marvel) for awakening my love of comic books."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date but will arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform.