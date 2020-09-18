Ms. Marvel Lands Bad Boys For Life and The Punisher Directors

✖

Ms. Marvel has found its directors, and it's the most expansive crew Marvel Studios has put together for a Disney+ show yet. Bad Boys For Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been confirmed to be directing multiple episodes of the series, something first reported by The Direct earlier this month. A new report from THR not only confirms the pair is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also adds Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon will also be boarding the project to direct additional episodes.

Obaid-Chinoy has a pair of Oscars for documentary shorts while Menon has several credits all across television, including The Walking Dead, The Punisher, and DC Universe's Titans. As previously announced, the series has been led by Bisha K. Ali. Obaid-Chinoy won her first Oscar in 2012 for Saving Face, a documentary looking at women in Pakistan who suffered from acid attacks. The win made her the first-ever Pakistan-born filmmaker to win an Oscar; she followed it up with another win in 2015 for A Girl in the River: The Prince of Forgiveness.

Menon has an extensive resume in television, including Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, Titans, Glow, Man in the High Castle, a handful of episodes on The Magicians, and an episode of AMC's The Walking Dead. She also has three writing credits to her name on Mark in Argentina, The Press Conference, and Farah Goes Bang. The last, a film, is one she also directed and produced.

The show will be centered on Kamala Khan, a teenage superhero from New Jersey. As of now, casting information has yet to be released about the character and it's unknown if she'll appear in another Marvel property before landing in her own show.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously said about the connections between studios and television. “These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date.

