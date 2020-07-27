Hawkeye Reportedly Casts Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop

✖

Marvel has apparently found its Kate Bishop. After months of uncertainty surrounding who'd play the character in Disney+'s upcoming Hawkeye series, a new report from the master scoopers at The Illuminerdi says Hailee Steinfeld has officially boarded the project. Steinfeld has been a long-time frontrunner for the role, though prior obligations with AppleTV+ for Dickinson have delayed the inevitable. It appears the impasse has now been circumnavigated as it's said the actor will definitely be appearing in the series.

"Casting is currently underway for the Hawkeye series, and we can all sleep well knowing that both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are officially set to star in the project," The Illuminerdi's Braxter Timberlake reports. "Steinfeld has long been rumored to be circling Hawkeye. In fact, reports of her being offered the role surfaced as early as last year. While we weren’t able to find out the nature of the delayed announcement, or the details of her negotiations, she is now firmly listed as set on the project."

The news of Steinfeld's potential involvement first surfaced last September in a report from Variety. Since then, Steinfeld has cast doubt on actually portraying the role, seemingly hinting at her prior deal with AppleTV+ as a potential roadblock between an agreement. "That's not something that's necessarily happening," the Bumblebee star revealed in November. "We're going to wait and find out, I guess."

Regardless of Steinfeld's involvement, Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran confirmed with us last year that both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Bishop will appear in the series.

"It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer. That was over a year ago!" Tran began. "I think with Endgame, it's always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you're just going to have to find... I can't say much about that!"

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran added. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

