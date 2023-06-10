Marvel's Mark Ruffalo to Star in New HBO Series

Mark Ruffalo may be known best for playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has a lot of other exciting projects in the works. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner will soon be seen in Netflix's limited series, All the Light We Cannot See, which is hitting the streaming service in November. He is also starring alongside Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in Yorgos Lathimos' new film, Poor Things, which is being released in theaters in September. This week, it was announced that Ruffalo has another new project in the works for HBO with Mare of Easttown creator, Brad Ingelsby.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has ordered the untitled limited series, which will follow a law enforcement task force and the criminals they're trying to apprehend. Ruffalo is set to star in the project in addition to serving as an executive producer. The report states that the project was in motion before the writers' strike began in May, including the casting. Currently, there is no set date for the production to begin.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind Mare of Easttown. Brad's boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together," Francesca Orsi, executive vp programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. "When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world."

Will Mark Ruffalo Return To The MCU?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works. It is also likely Ruffalo will be a part of the long-awaited Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently slated to be released in 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates about Mark Ruffalo's upcoming projects.