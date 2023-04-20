Netflix Debuts Trailer for New Series From Stranger Things Director, Mark Ruffalo

Shawn Levy and Mark Ruffalo are teaming up for Netflix once again with a new limited series, All the Light We Cannot See. Last year, the Stranger Things director and Marvel star made The Adam Project for the streamer alongside Ryan Reynolds, and their latest project is a completely different tone. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2014 by Anthony Doerr, All the Light We Cannot See "tells the story of the extraordinary power of human connection."

You can read the full description of All the Light We Cannot here: "Over the course of a decade, this limited series interweaves the lives of Marie-Laure Leblanc, a blind French girl taking refuge with her uncle during WWII, and Werner Pfennig, a brilliant German teenager with an expertise in radio repair. Through a shared secret connection, they find faith in humanity and the possibility of hope." In addition to Ruffalo, the limited series stars Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, Hugh Laurie, and newcomer Aria Mia Loberti. You can check out the trailer below:

Ruffalo took to Twitter this week to share the trailer. "Please enjoy a taste of the beautiful novel, All The Light We Cannot See, made into moving pictures-premiering November 2. Second time working with my incredible friend @shawnlevydirect. Visit https://youtu.be/z3OUK1Zhr5c for an audio described version of this teaser," Ruffalo tweeted. "Check out the wonderful newcomer talent, @AriaMiaLoberti and Louis Hofmann. You can view his tweet below:

Check out the wonderful newcomer talent, @AriaMiaLoberti and Louis Hofmann. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 18, 2023

What Is Mark Ruffalo's Next Marvel Project?

Last year, Ruffalo played Hulk in multiple episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, and fans are curious to know when we'll be seeing the Avenger again. Currently, there's no official word on Ruffalo's next Marvel project, but we're pretty confident he's going to show up again. In the season finale of She-Hulk, Hulk shows up at a family event with a big surprise. The episode revealed that Hulk has a son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr. and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. Now, fans are hoping a World War Hulk project is in the works.

All the Light You Cannot See debuts on Netflix on November 2nd.