Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Gives SPOILER a Surprising Superhero Transformation

Happy Hogan transforms into The Freak in the latest episode of Marvel's What if...?

In Sunday's new episode of What If...?, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) arrived to save the day. In a plot that would make John McClane jealous, Hogan is tasked with taking down Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell) and a pair of henchmen from their conquest of Stark Tower. Hogan wasn't without help, however, as the Iron Man sidekick was given a little boost in the form of his own superhero alter ego.

Using some of the Hulk's blood, Hogan is transformed into a purple Hulk-like hero that quickly makes due with Hammer and his cronies. Long-time fans of the character will recognize this as The Freak, a name Hogan donned at one point in the comic book source material.

Who is The Freak?

Hogan first appeared as The Freak in 1965 during the events of Tales of Suspense #74. In that issue, Hogan accidentally messed with Stark technology that blast him with cosmic rays, temporarily transforming him into the Freak.

Hogan went on to transform into his alter ego a few more times throughout his history, though its been years since he appeared in a major Iron Man storyline.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.